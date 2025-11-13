Kia Syros Electric SUV Spied Charging Up – Launch Likely In 2026

Kia Syros is among the newest entrants in the country’s high-volume Sub 4m SUV space, competing against the likes of Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV3XO, Skoda Kylaq, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite and the recently updated Hyundai Venue, among others.

Sales haven’t been kind to Kia Syros, even though it is among the best-equipped and packaged vehicles in this segment. Syros’s sales fell below the 500 units mark in September 2025. Kia is developing an electric version of Syros to boost sales. It has been spied testing multiple times and in the latest spy shots, we can see it getting charged up. Let’s take a closer look.

Kia Syros Electric SUV Spied

India’s electric car segment has seen a steady growth with many OEMs taking a shot at it to test waters. Kia India is at it too, with Carens Clavis EV, which is India’s first mainstream electric 7-seater vehicle. Now, Kia is cooking a new electric vehicle in their labs in the form of Syros EV, which has been spied testing multiple times.

It will be a derived EV, based on the Syros ICE vehicle. A similar strategy is employed with Carens Clavis and Carens Clavis EV. The name Syros EV or Syros Electric is likely. The latest spy shots looks like they are from South Korea. We can see it being charged at a charging station. It is fully clad with camouflage to conceal its identity.

However, it is difficult to mistake this vehicle with anything else owing to its unique alloy wheel design and its B and C Pillar shapes. It is interesting that Syros EV is running on the same wheels as Syros ICE, which could change with final production version.

Another interesting element with Syros EV is the placement of charging port. With Carens Clavis EV, charging port was in the front at the centre, which was fantastic for practicality. With Syros EV, charging port is present on left front quarter panel, which requires some thought process during the charging period regarding parking.

What to expect?

One can expect Kia Syros EV to pack slightly more features than Syros. Like fog lights, rain-sensing wipers, cooled glovebox, rear ventilated seats (backrest) and other features. It will retain the 30-inch Trinity display (dual 12.3-inch and a 5-inch) dashboard along with all the bells and whistles including Level-2 ADAS, 360-camera, dashcam, panoramic sunroof and others.

To price it appropriately, Kia Syros Electric SUV might come with around 40 kWh battery pack promising a range of around 400 km on a single charge. A single-motor drivetrain, all-four disc brakes like ICE version and other elements are expected. Launch might happen in 2026.