Kia Syros EV Spied In India At A Charging Station – Next To Windsor EV

Excluding EV-specific features, Kia Syros EV will be largely the same as its ICE counterpart

After targeting the premium EV segment with EV6 and EV9, Kia is now stepping up focus on the mass-market EV segment in India. Towards that end, Kia has already launched the Carens Clavis EV. Next on the list is Kia Syros EV, which has now been spied on test in India by automotive enthusiast Sharon Satheesan. Latest spy shots show a test mule at a charging station in Kochi. Let’s check out the details.

No major exterior changes

In terms of its exterior design and styling, Kia Syros EV is largely the same as the ICE-powered Syros. The test mule is heavily camouflaged at the front and rear and up to the window line. Most of the visible parts like the pillars, ORVMs and roof rails are the same as seen with ICE-powered Syros. A shark fin antenna is also visible.

There will be EV-specific features such as a closed-off grille and a slot for the charging port. A test mule spotted earlier in South Korea was seen with the charging port placed on the left side. This test vehicle was also fully camouflaged. However, the lighting elements at the front and rear appeared the same as the ICE Syros.

Some minor changes could be there in the detailing at the front and rear. Side profile will be largely the same, although there could be some EV-specific badging. The test vehicle spotted in Korea was seen with the same alloy wheels, as currently offered with the ICE Syros. The only difference was the green-coloured brake callipers, hinting at the vehicle’s electric underpinnings. EV-specific badging is possible at the rear as well.

Road presence will be largely the same for Syros EV, compared to the ICE Syros. Dimensions are expected to be the same – 3,995 mm long, 1,805 mm wide and 1,680 mm tall. Kia Syros has a wheelbase of 2,550 mm. Some exclusive colour options could be there for the EV version, although the ICE Syros is already available with 8 exciting monotone colours.

Kia Syros EV – Performance, battery, range

Although specs are not confirmed officially, it is expected that Syros EV could borrow battery packs from the Hyundai Inster EV. The latter utilizes a 42-kWh or a 49-kWh battery pack. These battery packs have Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC) chemistry. Range is 370 km with the larger battery pack. 10% to 80% charge can be achieved in around 30 minutes. Similar specs are likely for Syros EV.

Kia Syros EV will primarily challenge rivals such as Tata Punch EV and Windsor EV. Select variants could also compete with the likes of Tata Nexon EV, Mahindra XUV400 EV and upcoming Maruti Fronx EV. Syros EV could be offered at a starting price of around Rs 14 lakh. Top variants could cost up to Rs 20 lakh. For reference, Kia Carens Clavis EV is available in the price range of Rs 17.99 lakh to Rs 24.49 lakh.