Kia Syros EV Spied in Korea – India Launch Likely In 2026

Kia Syros EV Expected in Early 2026 – To Share Features with Its ICE Counterpart

Kia India is set to strengthen its electric vehicle portfolio in the country, responding to rising demand in the segment. After the successful launch of the Carens Clavis EV, Kia is now working on the Syros EV, which is expected to launch sometime next year.

Kia Syros EV – Exterior and Interior Highlights

Kia Syros EV has been spied testing in South Korea. While the test mule of the Syros EV was heavily camouflaged, several design cues were visible. The model is likely to borrow many features from its ICE version and will be based on a reinforced K1 platform.

Notable exterior details include a charging port on the front fender, LED headlamps, LED DRLs, LED tail lamps, flush-fitting door handles, lime/green-coloured brake calipers, and a shark-fin antenna. Other visible elements were disc brakes at both ends, front and rear parking sensors, a Level 2 ADAS suite, and a 360-degree camera.

Inside, the Syros EV is expected to mirror much of the ICE version’s cabin layout, possibly with updated upholstery and trim. The SUV will feature a front-wheel-drive layout and EV-specific software for its infotainment and driver displays.

Kia Syros EV – Specs, Battery Options, and Range

Official specifications for the Syros EV are yet to be confirmed, but it is expected to use the same battery packs as the Hyundai Inster — a 42 kWh and a 49 kWh Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC) setup. On the Inster, these deliver 300 km and 355 km of range respectively. Kia’s Clavis EV, for reference, offers 42 kWh and 51.4 kWh options.

In terms of positioning, the Syros EV will be priced below the Kia Carens Clavis EV, which retails from Rs 17.99 lakh to Rs 24.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Industry estimates suggest the Syros EV could be priced between Rs 14 lakh and Rs 20 lakh, making it Kia’s most affordable electric vehicle in India. Pricing is expected to be revealed closer to the launch date.

Currently, the ICE-powered Kia Syros is priced from Rs 9.50 lakh to Rs 17.80 lakh (ex-showroom). In addition to competing with the MG Windsor EV and Tata Punch EV, the Syros EV will also go up against the Tata Nexon EV, Mahindra XUV400 EV, and the upcoming Maruti Fronx EV.