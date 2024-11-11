Kia Syros Name Confirmed For The Upcoming 2.0 SUV

After the launch of EV9 flagship electric SUV and Carnival premium MPV, Kia Syros will be the first SUV to launch under 2.0 strategy

Ever since the launch of the Seltos, Kia has been a prominent name in India’s premium SUV segment. After the Seltos, Kia India has branched out into many other segments and genres. Kia is now launching its first SUV under Kia 2.0 strategy and has revealed the name of this upcoming vehicle. Let’s take a look.

Kia Syros Name Confirmed

Under the Kia 2.0 strategy, the company has already launched its flagship EV9 electric SUV and Carnival premium MPV in the Asian subcontinent. Both these vehicles have exceeded company’s expectations and have bolstered Kia name further in India’s premium vehicle segment.

https://twitter.com/KiaInd/status/1855942941711470896

Now, it is time for the company to launch an SUV under their Kia 2.0 strategy. Kia just confirmed the name of this upcoming vehicle. Called Syros, it is aimed to be the perfect blend of new age stunning bold design, advanced technology, and mythological heritage. It will be the first mass-market offering from the brand under Kia 2.0 strategy.

This is a highly anticipated launch from Kia and the company has chosen a mythological name that could suit its personality. This vehicle has been testing in India for some time and was previously believed to be called Clavis.

Now, the company has lifted the suspense and has confirmed the official name of their first SUV offering under Kia 2.0 strategy. It is projected to mark a new chapter in Kia India’s journey and is showcasing company’s design innovations. Kia aims to offer a decent blend of an SUV’s practicality, bold design, cutting-edge technology and top-tier safety.

New Design

The new design of Kia Syros is unconventional as opposed to traditional SUVs sold in India. It has a unique silhouette. Kia Syros promises an exciting driving experience, innovative features, exceptional performance and unmatched comfort. It is aimed at modern tech-savvy buyers and comes with industry-first connected features.

Looking at the teaser, we can see an upright front windshield along with chunky door elements in body colour around B-pillars. While C-pillar area lends a wrap-around effect. There are L-shaped LED tail light signatures flanking the flat rear windshield.

Vertically-stacked LED headlights, vertical LED DRL signature, a flat-ish fascia with a tall bonnet and chunky body cladding elements lend a rugged appeal. Geometrically shaped alloy wheels, roof rails, and interesting creases on body are notable elements. As of now, powertrain details are not known yet. But both ICE and electric options are likely from Kia Syros.

