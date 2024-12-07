Kia Syros Rear Design, LED Taillight Teased Ahead of 19th Dec Debut

Kia India is getting ready to reveal their new compact SUV – Ahead of that, they have shared a new teaser today

Kia has shared yet another teaser of its much-anticipated compact SUV, Syros, revealing the rear design for the first time. With the global premiere scheduled for December 19 at 12 PM, Kia continues to build excitement for its new offering with intriguing captions and visuals. The teaser came with the caption, “As if a wish taking shape. A new species descends through a journey across horizons. The New Kia Syros is almost here.”

Kia Syros New Teaser

The latest teaser showcases the Syros’ distinctive rear profile, featuring sleek L-shaped LED tail lamps with Kia logo in the center. This design element not only enhances its premium appeal but also gives it a bold and modern look. The rear also highlights a sculpted tailgate, integrated roof spoiler, and sporty bumper accents, adding to its dynamic aesthetic.

Positioned as a compact SUV between the Sonet and Seltos, the Syros is expected to bring a fresh design language to the segment, aiming to capture the attention of younger and style-conscious buyers. With a boxy silhouette, vertically stacked LED headlamps at the front, and now the striking rear design, Syros promises to deliver a well-rounded visual experience.

ADAS, Panoramic Sunroof Features

In addition to its stylish exterior, Kia has hinted at a feature-packed cabin and cutting-edge technology. The Syros will boast advanced safety features through ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), including adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assist, making it one of the most tech-savvy options in its class. Other expected highlights include a panoramic sunroof, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment, wireless charging, ventilated seats, and a 360-degree camera system.

The Syros will cater to a wide audience with its multiple powertrain options, including a 1.0-liter turbo petrol engine, 1.5 liter diesel and a rumoured EV variant with a range of 350-400 km. The ICE variant will target traditional buyers, while the electric version is expected to rival Tata Nexon EV and Mahindra XUV400, further diversifying Kia’s lineup.

Kia’s marketing strategy for Syros highlights its unique positioning as “a new species descending across horizons,” indicating its ambition to set new benchmarks in the compact SUV space. Competing against a range of rivals, Syros is set to challenge the segment with its bold design, advanced features, and Kia’s proven brand value.