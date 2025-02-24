Kia Syros Records 20k Bookings Milestone – 46% Buying Higher Trims

Kia India has received an overwhelming response for its newly launched Syros SUV, with bookings crossing 20,163 units within weeks of its debut. This strong demand reinforces Kia’s position in the competitive sub-compact SUV segment, with the Syros quickly emerging as a preferred choice among Indian buyers.

Syros Customer Booking Trends

The booking trends indicate a clear preference for petrol-powered variants, which account for 67 percent of total bookings, while 33 percent of customers have opted for diesel variants. The automatic transmission (AT) models make up more than 38 percent of total bookings, showcasing a shift towards convenience-oriented driving. Additionally, Kia has observed a growing demand for top-end variants, with 46 percent of buyers opting for higher trims.

In terms of colour preference, Glacier White Pearl leads with 32 percent of bookings, followed by Aurora Black Pearl (26 percent) and Frost Blue (20 percent), highlighting the appeal of these shades among customers. Kia launched the Syros on February 1, 2025, with an introductory price range of Rs 8.99 lakh to Rs 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Buyers seeking advanced safety features can opt for ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) at an additional cost of Rs 80,000 over the top trim.

Technology and Safety Highlights

The Syros integrates several advanced features, setting a new benchmark in the sub-compact SUV segment:

– Segment-first Over-the-Air (OTA) updates that enable remote software updates for 16 vehicle controllers, eliminating the need for dealership visits.

– Kia Connect 2.0, which offers over 80 connected features, enhancing the overall driving experience.

– Kia Connect Diagnosis (KCD) and Kia Advanced Total Care (KATC), which proactively notify customers about vehicle health, service requirements, and maintenance alerts.

– ADAS-equipped variants account for 18 percent of total bookings, indicating a strong demand for advanced safety features. These trims offer a 20-item Hi-Standard Safety package, including 16 Level-2 autonomous safety systems.

Premium Design and Comfort Features

Kia Syros has been designed to cater to modern, tech-savvy urban drivers, offering a combination of premium styling and innovative features. Key highlights include:

– A 30-inch Trinity Panoramic Display for an immersive digital experience.

– Dual-pane panoramic sunroof, enhancing cabin ambiance.

– 64-colour ambient lighting for a personalized interior setting.

– First-in-segment rear seat recline, slide, and ventilation, adding to passenger comfort.

– Flexible boot space, allowing users to adjust cargo capacity based on their needs.

Ownership and Customer Benefits

Kia India is also introducing a range of ownership programs to enhance customer experience and ensure peace of mind. These include:

– My Convenience Secure, which covers selected wear-and-tear components.

– My Convenience Plus, offering a bundled package of maintenance, extended warranty, and roadside assistance.

– Scratch Care Program, providing free repair for one scratch within the first 12 months of ownership.

– Roadside Assistance, which comes standard for three years and is extendable for up to six years.

Strong Demand for Kia Syros in India

Hardeep Singh Brar, Sr. Vice President & National Head Sales & Marketing, said, “We are truly delighted by the exceptional response to the Syros in such a short period. Syros launch was a defining moment in our Kia India journey, underscoring our commitment to redefining automotive excellence. With its cutting-edge technology, bold design, and pioneering features, the Syros represents our relentless pursuit of innovation and customer satisfaction. The significant preference for our HTX & above trims is a testament to the discerning taste of Indian customers, who increasingly seek sophistication, advanced technology, and unparalleled comfort. We are confident that Syros will not only set new benchmarks for the industry but will also become a disruptor in the sub-compact SUV segment.”