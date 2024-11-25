Kia Syros SUV Stance, LED Taillights Revealed In New Spy Shots

The Kia Syros will be based on an all-new platform that supports both ICE and EV powertrains while being bigger than the Sonet but smaller than Seltos

Kia India, with a portfolio that includes Seltos, Sonet, Carens, Carnival and EV6, is set to expand this range to include the Kia Syros. Upcoming Syros will be the name of this upcoming compact SUV, as confirmed by the recent teasers. It could be launched by the end of 2024 or early 2025 and will be seen as a capable rival in India’s SUV market.

Syros might be positioned in the highly acclaimed, much-in-demand compact SUV segment. Kia Syros’ design is reminiscent of Hyundai Casper. As seen in the spy video credited to automotive enthusiast Kamalahasan, Kia Syros shows off its stance along with production-spec tail lights. Also, it looks just as tall as a Seltos (pre-facelift).

Kia Syros SUV Stance

Like other Kia cars, Syros may be offered in trim levels like HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+, and GTX+. In terms of size, speculations suggest that it will be longer than the Sonet but smaller than the Seltos. Recent spy shots by Kamalahasan, showed all LED lighting with vertically laid-out LED signature way below, integrated into its rear bumper. There is a high-mounted LED stoplight too.

Side by side with a Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Kia Syros looks taller and lends a more SUV-ish stance. Other notable design elements are tiger nose grille, panoramic sunroof, dual-tone roof rails and diamond-cut geometrical design alloy wheels. Features also revealed were body-coloured A and B pillars, thick door elements at B-pillar, door-mounted ORVMs, front and rear quarter glasses and shark fin antenna.

The Kia Syros could borrow its interior arrangement from the Seltos with twin digital screens, instrument cluster and an infotainment system, both measuring 10.25 inches. Powered and ventilated seats in the front with leatherette upholstery, automatic climate control, a Bose audio system, wireless charging system, cruise control and connected car technology would also be among its interior highlights.

ICE and EV Powertrain Options

Where safety is concerned, previous spy shots showed a radar module for ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) and front parking sensors along with a 360-degree camera. TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) and rear disc brakes along with 6 airbags are other notable safety features.

Kia Syros could be based on an all-new platform that supports both ICE and EV powertrains. While it will be unveiled in the coming months, petrol version will be launched first followed by the electric model while a hybrid version is also predicted. Engine specs have not yet been revealed but the India spec model could draw its power via a 1.2L, 4 cylinder NA Petrol or 1.0L Turbo Petrol units.

Details of its electric powertrain have not yet been detailed but it could be similar to that seen on the Hyundai Inster EV and might offer a range of around 350 km. When launched, Kia Syros will take on sub 4m SUV and compact SUV segments and expand Kia India’s portfolio further.