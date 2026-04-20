2026 Kia Syros Launched – Prices Slashed, 3 New Trims, Revised Styling

Kia India launched its most ambitious offensive in the sub 4m SUV space with the launch of Syros. This is by far the most premium and well-equipped sub 4m SUV in India and comes only with Turbo Petrol engines as standard. To boost sales and improve its appeal further, Kia India has just updated Syros for MY26 version.

This update brings a slight exterior styling redesign along with three new colour options. Redesigned alloy wheels, neon brake callipers and others. There are new trim levels to choose from and a wider range of powertrain combinations for popular trims. Let’s dive deep into the changes.

Kia Syros Updated For MY26

For 2026 model year, Kia India has taken a multi-pronged approach with the Syros. This update revolves around Kia’s value-driven approach, bringing the Ex-sh prices down. The headline figure is that 2026 Kia Syros now starts from Rs 8.4 lakh (Ex-sh), which used to be start from close to Rs 8.7 lakh before.

This is due to the introduction of new trim levels to expand Syros’ variant lineup. There are four new trims – HTE, HTE (O), HTK+ (O) and HTX (O). Previously, HTK used to be the base trim, which seems to have been removed now. Range starts from HTE, followed by HTE (O), HTK (EX), HTK+, HTK+ (O), HTX and HTX (O).

Trims like HTX+ and HTX+ (O) seem to be discontinued as well. The three new colours with Kia Syros updated for MY26 are Magma Red, Ivory Silver Matte and Ivory Silver Gloss. Kia has also introduced more affordable Diesel Automatic variants which now start from Rs 12.74 lakh (Ex-sh) with HTK+ trim, instead of HTX+ trim before.

Prices for 2026 Kia Syros range between Rs 8.34 lakh (Ex-sh) for HTE Turbo Petrol MT variant and goes till Rs 15.8 lakh (Ex-sh) for HTX (O) Diesel 6AT variant. Kia is still offering all headline features of Syros like 30-inch Trinity display, panoramic sunroof, front and rear ventilated seats, rear sliding and reclining seats, 80+ connected car features and more.

Styling Changes

Where design is concerned, 2026 Kia Syros comes with a slightly unique appearance. For starters, Kia has given it a new front bumper which now gets LED fog lights and body coloured aero inserts. Rear is slightly enhanced with high-mount stop light and a new rear bumper. There’s gloss Black on roof rails and ORVMs and then new 17-inch alloys and neon brake callipers.

Mr. Atul Sood, Sr. Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Kia India said, “Customer insights have guided the Syros MY26 evolution, with design enhancements and a revised trim and feature lineup delivering more meaningful value, along with greater choice across trims and powertrains. Syros has been highly recognized by the auto exports, winning multiple awards since launch. And this latest update further strengthens its appeal to a wider set of customers. This thoughtful evolution exemplifies Kia’s consumer-first innovation, blending great cabin space and comfort with city-friendly agility while making premium convenience more accessible than ever. We invite customers to visit their nearest Kia dealerships to experience the Syros MY26.”

Also read – Kia Sorento Hybrid starts testing in India