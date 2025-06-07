Kia, Toyota Score Better Than Tesla, Volvo In Euro NCAP ADAS Tests

While ADAS has become quite common, Euro NCAP tests revealed that some systems are relatively safer and more user-friendly

Euro NCAP recently conducted safety tests on select models, focused exclusively on evaluating the performance of Assisted Driving technology. These tests were broadly classified into two categories – Assisted Competence and Safety Backup.

Assisted Competence tests how well the system displays data and collaborates with the driver. Safety Backup reviews how effectively the ADAS setup can avoid a collision and perform other safety manoeuvres. Let’s check out the ratings of various cars, as published by Euro NCAP.

Tesla Model S, Volvo EX30, MG ZS – ‘Moderate’ rating

Some cars with a reputation for safety actually received low ratings in Euro NCAP’s evaluation of Assisted Driving systems. Tesla Model S, Volvo EX30 and MG ZS received ‘Moderate’ rating in these tests. Tesla Model S scored 94% in Safety Backup tests, the highest among all cars tested. However, its score in Assistance Competence was just 30%. Due to this, Tesla Model S was given an overall ‘Moderate’ rating.

Points were cut for Tesla Model S in Assistance Competence tests because the ‘Autopilot’ term used by Tesla was found to be inappropriate by Euro NCAP. It suggests full automation, but tests found it to be lacking. For example, the steering input was found to be unresponsive when the user was trying to override it. And when the driver did gain control, the system disengaged automatically. This limits the usefulness of the system.

Similar issues were noted with Volvo EX30’s ‘Pilot Assist’ system. Since the screen is centrally mounted, the driver needs to take their eyes off the road in order to view the information from Pilot Assist. Due to this, Volvo EX30 received 62% in Assistance Competence tests. The score was 72% in Safety Backup tests. MG ZS also received an overall ‘Moderate’ score – 65% in Assistance Competence and 62% in Safety Backup.

Top performers – Porsche Macan, Kia EV3, Renault 5, Toyota bZ4X

Among the nine cars tested, four received a ‘Very Good’ rating. Especially noteworthy was the Porsche Macan, scoring 85% in Assistance Competence and 92% in Safety Backup tests. Porsche Macan’s ‘InnoDrive with Active Lane-Keeping’ system was found to be quite impressive. With the use of a head-up display, the information is easily accessible without the need to take the eyes off the road.

There are clear instructions about the driver’s responsibilities and the limitations of the ADAS system. Porsche’s system effectively sensed when the driver had taken their hands off the wheel. After no response from the driver even with warnings, the assistance was automatically turned off. Porsche Macan handled the steering smoothly, without any inputs from the driver.

Even relatively affordable family-oriented cars, Kia EV3 and Toyota bZ4X, received a ‘Very Good’ rating. Kia EV3 scored 74% in Assistance Competence and 88% in Safety Backup. Toyota bZ4X scored 83% and 89%, respectively. Renault 5 also received a ‘Very Good’ overall rating, with 73% in Assistance Competence and 92% in Safety Backup. Testers were quite impressed with Renault 5’s ‘Active Driver Assist’ package. Cars with a ‘Good’ overall rating included the MAZDA CX-80 and XPENG G9.