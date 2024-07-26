Kia USA Sales Breakup June 2024 – Seltos, Carnival, EV6, EV9, Sportage, Telluride, Soul

Top selling Kia car in the US is the Sportage, with more than 7X sales than the bestselling electric car EV6

Kia’s US sales numbers for June and H1, 2024 reveal a rising demand for its electric cars. Recent addition of EV9 has helped double the sales of EVs in the first half of 2024. However, the data also shows that ICE car sales continue to dominate.

Kia USA EV sales in H1

A total of 29,392 battery powered Kia models were sold in H1, 2024. This marks a massive 112% YoY growth in EV sales. The doubling of numbers comes from the EV9 SUV that was launched last fall in the US. EV9 registered sales of 9,671 units in the first six months of 2024. Along with EV9, sales of EV6 have also improved. A total of 10,941 units of EV6 were sold in the first half of 2024, as compared to 8,328 units sold in the corresponding period last year. That’s a gain of 31.4%.

Data for June also reveals that EV sales are gaining momentum. Kia EV6 recorded sales of 2,171 units in June 2024, as compared to 1,458 units sold in the corresponding period last year. That marks an impressive gain of 48.9%. In case of the EV9, June sales are at 1,905 units. That’s close to 20% of the 9,671 units of EV9 sold in the first half of 2024.

Next year, Kia EV sales in the US can witness another surge when the EV3 subcompact SUV is introduced. It will primarily rival the Volvo EX30. Kia EV3 has a wheelbase of 2,680 mm. Certified range as per WLTP standards is up to 373 miles (600 km).

Kia USA ICE car sales – H1 2024

Although Kia EV sales have registered strong growth, ICE cars have much higher numbers to show. Only ICE car to have lower sales than the EV6 in H1 is the Rio. And that’s because Kia had discontinued the Rio after the 2023 model year. As such, the 1,916 figure for the first half of 2024 actually reflects the leftover units. In June 2024, just two units of the Rio were sold.

Top selling Kia car in H1, 2024 is the Sportage, with sales of 79,853 units. YoY growth is 11.1%, when compared to 71,889 units sold in the corresponding period last year. Second best selling model is Kia Forte, with sales of 70,473 units in H1. YoY growth is 13.6%, as compared to 62,061 units sold in H1, 2023. Other bestselling Kia cars in the US include the Telluride (53,700 units), Sorento (46,663 units) and Soul (28,465 units).

From the Indian perspective, Kia cars like Seltos and Carnival have also registered strong sales numbers. Seltos sales in the first half of 2024 is 32,786 units. YoY growth is 1.1%, as compared to 32,423 units sold in the corresponding period last year. Carnival sales are at 21,083 units in H1. YoY growth is 18.3%, as compared to 17,822 units sold in H1, 2023.

Overall, Kia USA has reported a decline of -2.0% in the first half of 2024. For June, the negative growth is at -6.5%. Part of this negative growth can be linked to the recent cyberattack on software provider CDK Global. It had resulted in industry-wide disruption of dealership management systems. Thousands of stores were impacted.