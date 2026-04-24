Kia Vision Meta Turismo Could Be A Potential Stinger GT Successor

While having a sleek, compact design, Kia’s Vision Meta Turismo concept has lounge-like space and comfort for all passengers

Kia is looking for a successor to the striking Stinger rear-wheel-drive liftback sedan. This was in production from 2017 to 2023. While the all-electric Kia EV6 GT is often seen as a spiritual successor to the Stinger and is superior in many aspects, it lacks in establishing a strong emotional connect.

While not official, it seems like the Vision Meta Turismo concept, in its production form, can work better as a successor to the Stinger. After showcasing the concept last year in Korea, Kia has now displayed it at the Milan Design Week. Let’s check out the details.

Vision Meta Turismo concept – Design and features

With the Vision Meta Turismo concept, Kia has focused on three primary objectives – performance, spacious interiors and enhanced digital experiences. The concept is based on Kia’s ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy. Karim Habib, Executive Vice President and Head of Kia Global Design, stated that the Vision Meta Turismo is essentially a combination of bold design and advanced tech.

This concept showcases Kia’s vision of the future of mobility, where the overall experience will be a lot more fun and engaging than just reaching a specific destination. Key exterior highlights of the concept include lightsabre-style distinctive LED DRLs, a blacked-out clutter-free grille, aero-optimized alloy wheels, a giant curved glass roof, L-shaped tail lights and a layered rear bumper.

Interiors, equipment

With its single piece glass roof that integrates the front and rear windscreens, the Vision Meta Turismo unlocks panoramic views of the outside world. The sense of roominess is significantly enhanced with this setup. Safety should not be a concern since the glass roof sits on robust web-like support structures.

Seats seem inspired by sci-fi spaceship designs. The driver’s seat is designed to increase focus on the road, in addition to ensuring optimal comfort. It has mesh fabric for air flow and a light frame that complements performance driving. The front passenger seat has features such as lounge-like seating posture and 180 degree rotation.

One can also notice a high level of gamification of the driving systems. The steering wheel is inspired by gaming controllers, and it allows users to choose from digital experience modes of Speedster, Dreamer and Gamer. The selection will be based on the user’s preferences and driving environment. Other interesting features include a joystick virtual gear shifter.

It serves multiple objectives such as recreating the feeling of changing gears and creating virtual engine sounds and vibrations. These functions help achieve a stronger connect between man and machine. The concept also comes with ‘Button’ launch control and GT boost button. This unlocks the EV’s full power to deliver an instant surge of acceleration.

Launch timeline

Kia has not revealed when the Vision Meta Turismo concept will make it to production stage. As of now, it remains largely a work-in-progress mission. However, Habib said that they are working to make the concept ready for the assembly line and sales.





