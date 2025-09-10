Kia Wired To Wireless Adapter Launch Price Rs 4,344 – Seltos, Sonet, Carens

With in-car infotainment systems proving their importance, OEMs are always working to provide a better experience to buyers. Kia is also striving in that direction and has now launched a wired to wireless adapter with their portfolio that will unlock wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay in new and existing vehicles.

Kia Wired To Wireless Adapter

Depending on the variant, Kia vehicles like Seltos, Sonet, Carens, Carens Clavis and others do not come as standard with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability. While both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay work, users have to plug their phones in manually with a USB cable.

Usually, the 10.2-inch infotainment screen variants are the ones without wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay features. While the 8-inch and 12.3-inch infotainment screens usually have wireless functionality. To fill these shoes, Kia India has just launched wired to wireless adapter at a price tag of Rs 4,344.

This wired to wireless adapter functions exactly like the name suggests. It transforms the car’s already existing wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay into wireless. This adapter is designed to be plugged in the USB port which is used to interface with car’s infotainment screen. Once connected it allows for wireless smartphone integration into Kia’s infotainment screens.

Priced at Rs 4,344, Kia’s new wired to wireless adapter is designed to work with both new and existing Kia vehicles. So, new and current owners can both benefit from the convenience this new adapter will unlock.

Sonet & Syros get highest GST cuts among Sub 4m SUVs

Other than that, Kia vehicles are known to be feature rich and pack an extensive equipment list. Also, it has to be noted that Kia Sonet and Syros are the ones which have gotten the highest price cuts under the new and revised GST 2.0 tax rates, which will kick into action from September 22nd, 2025.

Especially the Syros, which is known to bring a lot of features and creature comforts from C Segment SUVs and infusing them into the B Segment SUV space. It even gets segment’s largest 12.2-inch infotainment screen, rear ventilated seats along with a host of other features and creature comforts.