Kijima Modified Suzuki V-Strom SX 250 Improves Touring Capability

In India, Suzuki V-Strom SX 250 is offered in a single variant and three colour options, rivalling Hero Xpulse 200, KTM 250 Adventure

Because Suzuki V-Strom SX is not a true blue off-roader, it tilts more towards touring side. Japanese aftermarket motorcycle parts provider Kijima has come up with a unique concept to increase Suzuki V-Strom SX 250’s touring appeal. This setup is more geared towards accessories and not a complete makeover. Let’s take a look.

Kijima Modified Suzuki V-Strom SX

Suzuki V-Strom SX 250 is based entirely on the Gixxer 250. It not only shares the same platform with the latter but also borrows several features and also its engine specifications. Ideally suited for both city and highway riding, the SX 250 sees its overall wheelbase extended by 100mm, taking it up to 1,440mm.

This is for better stability as compared to the Gixxer. It boasts a taller split seat with a beak inspired by the Suzuki DR-Z Racer. The handlebar is new while foot-pegs have been moved slightly forward for a more upright riding stance. There is a bikini fairing and a tall windscreen for wind protection. These are the attributes that make V-Strom SX a capable tourer.

Standard bike from the company misses out on dedicated touring-worthy features and that’s where Kijima comes into action. For starters, there is an LED fog light kit with both white light and yellow light support. This aids in safety and visibility as yellow lights still work best in rainy situations and wet roads. Fancy aluminium and carbon composite ORVMs look nice and offer rear visibility.

Behind the custom smoked K3 windscreen, there is a 5-inch smart touch display installed on mount bar stay which is powered by the bike’s electricals. There are two K3 tactical side bags (13L each with rain covers) with bag supports along with a 30L top box attached to a dedicated box base. There is a custom engine guard too, protecting the heart of the motorcycle in unfavourable events.

Specs of stock motorcycle

Other than that, we don’t see any other changes, staying true to the stock motorcycle, just like Suzuki had visualised. Other notable elements of Suzuki V-Strom SX 250 are 12 liter capacity, LED tail lamp and double barrel exhaust, 19 inch front wheel wrapped with 100/90 tyre and 17 inch rear wheel wrapped with 140/70 tyre, a ground clearance of 205mm and kerb weight of 167 kg. Overall dimensions stand at 2,180 mm length, 880mm width, 1,355mm height and a wheelbase of 1,440mm.

There is also a fully digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity and all rider aids such as call and message alerts along with turn-by-turn navigation, missed call alert and caller ID, last parked location, speed exceed warning, etc. There is also a USB charging port and a rear luggage rack as part of standard package

Suzuki V-Strom SX 250 also shares its engine with the Gixxer. This includes a 249cc oil-cooled engine that offers 26 bhp of peak power and 22 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The bike gets dual-channel ABS and suspension that includes telescopic front forks and a rear mono-shock. Braking is via single discs on both ends. The engine allows the Suzuki SX 250 to accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 9.6 seconds to hit a top speed of 150 km/h with mileage at 36 km/l.