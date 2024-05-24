Kijima Modified Yamaha XSR125 Looks Rad – Urban Street Tracker Theme

The 124cc single-cylinder SOHC liquid-cooled engine on Yamaha XSR125 makes 14.7 bhp and 11.5 Nm, mated to a 6-speed gearbox

Yamaha XSR125 has quite a fan following in ASEAN nations. The neo-retro theme of the bike has garnered quite an interest from buyers and aftermarket modders alike. We have covered quite a few custom jobs on Yamaha XSR range and they look very radical. Here’s how Kijima modified Yamaha XSR125 looks like.

Kijima Modified Yamaha XSR125 Looks Rad

At the 2024 Tokyo Motorcycle Show, renowned aftermarket parts manufacturer, Kijima, showcased a custom demo model of Yamaha XSR125 and the theme they went for was of an Urban Street Tracker. Needless to say, Tracker style mods on neo-retro motorcycles almost always yield appealing results and Kijima’s build was no different.

For starters, Kijima’s approach to a Flat Tracker style is a rather subtle one as we have seen quite a few flamboyant Tracker-style builds. So, the headlight from stock motorcycle remains and so do most of the bike’s body panels. Kijima’s approach here is to subtly amplify and complement stock bike’s look, rather than establishing a completely different identity.

Kijima has amplified XSR125’s appeal with custom round aluminium TECH12 ORVMs with fancy ORVM stalks or stems, there is a new fly-screen finished in a multi-colour striped theme, we have a beefy metallic bash plate for engine protection, contrasting colour for handlebar grips, stylish LED turn indicators and we can see a brown seat cover too.

There are a lot of chrome bits from Kijima like radiator cover gets a chrome finish, a chrome Tracker-style handlebar with brace bars, a stylish and retro chrome rear grab handle, chrome chopped front fender and the likes.

Added functionalities and features

Kijima has also ensured that there are a few functionalities added to Yamaha XSR125 as well. There is a USB charger, there is a helmet lock along with two luggage mounts emerging from rear pillion foot peg area for added practicality. Tyres have been upsized and are fancier Pirelli Scorpion Rally STRs.

The motorcycle shown by Kijima is for reference and might be commercialized in the future. The custom rear tail-tidy, new Teal paint job with Kijima stickers lend a unique appeal. The bike is now more off-road worthy thanks to new tyres and added protection to bike’s underbody with a bash plate.

Rest of the Yamaha XSR125 appears to be stock. So, we get the same Diamond frame holding a liquid-cooled SOHC 124cc single-cylinder engine capable of generating 14.75 bhp of peak power at 10,000 RPM and 11.5 Nm of peak torque at 8,000 RPM, mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Cycle parts include USD telescopic front forks, rear mono-shock, front and rear disc brakes and the likes.