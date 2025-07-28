Kinetic DX Electric Scooter Launch Price Rs 1.11 L – 90 Kmph Top Speed, 116 Km Range

Marking a bold return to the spotlight, Kinetic Engineering Limited has launched the Kinetic DX electric scooter under its new EV-focused subsidiary Kinetic Watts & Volts. With over Rs 150 crore already invested and an additional Rs 350 crore earmarked—all from internal family funding—Kinetic is looking to reclaim its legacy in India’s two-wheeler space through innovation and local manufacturing.

A New Era of ‘Watt’-power

The launch also saw the unveiling of Kinetic Watts & Volts’ new red-and-blue logo, while the DX scooter carries forward the iconic Raptor-inspired styling, reflected in the Raptor-shaped indicators, LED DRLs, and illuminated ‘KINETIC’ badging on the handlebar cowl. Two variants are on offer – DX and DX+. Price for DX is Rs 1,11,499 and for DX+ is 1,17,499, ex-sh. Bookings are now open. Deliveries from Sep/Oct 2025. Bookings are capped at 35,000 units initially.

Performance Meets Practicality

Powered by a 2.6 kW LFP battery (Battery made by Range-X with 2500–3500+ cycles – claimed 4x life vs rivals), the Kinetic DX delivers 116 km IDC-certified range and a top speed of 90 km/h. It features a 4.6 kW peak output hub motor and offers three ride modes – Range, Power and Turbo. Acceleration is backed by 220 mm front disc brakes with 12-inch wheels, 165 mm ground clearance, and a 1314 mm wheelbase, making it suitable for Indian road conditions.

Charging is made convenient with an EasyCharge system, integrating an inbuilt cable and charger. The DX can go from 0–50% in 2 hours, and fully charge in 4 hours.

Built In-House, Made in India

Kinetic claims the DX is 99% made in India, with all major components—battery, motor, controller, chassis, and body—developed in-house. Manufacturing takes place at their new 2-acre modern scooter plant, symbolising Kinetic’s renewed commitment to domestic production.

Smart Utility with MyKiney AI

The Kinetic DX is more than just an EV—it’s a smart scooter. Key highlights include:

– MyKiney AI voice assistant: Offers alerts, reminders, greetings, and music via built-in Bluetooth speaker, in 14 Indian languages, along with Italian and German for export markets.

– EasyKey: A password-based, keyless ignition system—no key fob required.

– Telekinetics app: Enables remote start/stop, geo-fencing, charging flap control, OTA updates, and alerts if someone enters the wrong password more than 10 times.

– Kinetic Assist Button: Instantly connects riders to the helpline via a paired phone.

– Cruise control, hill hold, reverse park assist, and K-Coast regenerative braking round out the tech stack.

– Anti-theft alerts ensure peace of mind.

– Telekinetic features only offered with DX+

Designed for Real-World Utility

The metal-bodied DX includes clever design touches like EasyFlip pillion footpegs, and a spacious 37-litre underseat boot that can fit one full-face helmet, a half-face helmet, and some groceries. The flat floorboard can even accommodate a gas cylinder—a nod to practical Indian needs.

Colours, Warranty & Availability

The Kinetic DX will be available in five iconic colours—Red, Blue, Black, White, and Silver—paying homage to the original Kinetic scooters. DX+ offered in Red, Blue, White, Silver, Black while DX offered only in Silver and Black. It comes with a standard 3-year/30,000 km warranty, and buyers can opt for an extended 9-year/1 lakh km battery warranty, a first-in-class offering.

Speaking about the vision behind the DX EV, Ajinkya Firodia, Vice Chairman, Kinetic India said, “The legendary Kinetic DX set so many firsts back in the ’90s, that it earned a permanent place in the hearts of millions. Reviving this icon was about more than just launching a scooter, it was about bringing back the reliability, innovation, and robustness that defined Kinetic for decades, giving it a future-ready soul. With the new DX, we’ve introduced multiple segment-first features that we’re confident, will make it a favourite in the new era of electric mobility. This marks the beginning of a bold new chapter for Kinetic and for the evolution of electric mobility in India.