Kinetic Electric Scooter Review – The One You’re Waiting For?

‘The Legend Is Back’. In India’s 2W industry, you have heard this statement for Kinetic DX electric scooter. In July 2025, Kinetic Watts and Volts Ltd, under the leadership of Ajinkya Firodia, launched Kinetic DX scooter. This is the reincarnation of Kinetic Honda DX ICE scooter, but this time around, it is electric.

Just like the original Kinetic Honda DX, new Kinetic DX electric scooter aims to offer innovative and out-of-the-box features and practicality. There are two variants and prices range between Rs 1,11,499 and Rs 1,17,499 for base DX and DX Plus. Commendably, Kinetic has offered most features as standard. We experienced the Kinetic DX in Pune city, and here is what we think about it.

Kinetic Electric Scooter Review

Where design is concerned, Kinetic DX electric scooter is a handsome machine. Kinetic’s designers have done a phenomenal job of incorporating design attributes of bygone models into the new Kinetic DX. Even in isolation, Kinetic DX is a handsome machine with neo-retro appeal, encapsulating the soul of its predecessor.

We liked the LED headlight design which are flanked by LED turn indicators, functional ORVMs, iconic fender shape, simple three-spoke alloy wheel design, long flat-ish seat, chunky rear grab rail, rear LED tail lights, futuristic switchgear and the colour LCD instrument cluster that pays tribute to the Kinetic Honda DX of the bygone era. Illuminated Kinetic logo and KINETIC lettering might not be to everyone’s taste.

There are five colours to choose from with DX Plus – Red, Blue, Black, Grey and White. Base DX only gets Black and Grey colours. We were particularly drawn to the White shade, although Red, Blue and Black are likely to be more popular choices among buyers. Beside the instrument cluster, there is a speaker and with the help of Kinetic Connect app, one can play music too.

The only real difference between both variants is that top-spec DX Plus gets an additional telematics suite advertised as ‘Telekinetic Features’. Also, the on-board Easy Charge feature is only offered with DX Plus, which is sort of a convenient feature to have.

Out-of-the-box Attributes!

There are some highlight attributes with Kinetic DX, which are completely out-of-the-box for India’s electric scooter segment (ICE and EV). Primary of these attributes is its Easy Key password based ignition system, which completely eliminates the need of a physical key or even a smart key, for that matter. Just remember the password and you’re good to go.

Second such highlight attribute which we wished all OEMs adapted, is an onboard charger, which the company calls Easy Charge. With the press of a button on switchgear, a flap behind apron opens up and it reveals the charging socket with a neatly hidden 3 metre long cable, which should be long enough for most buyers.

Third such out-of-the-box attribute is one-touch deploying foot pegs. Kinetic calls it Easy Flip and we should say, it is not a gimmick. With a press of a toggle, both pillion foot pegs pop-out at once and they can be closed back with foot as well, ensuring that your hands don’t get dirty while doing so.

Fourth one is its cleverly designed and executed 37L large underseat storage. Kinetic demonstrated how a user can fit one full-size helmet and then a half face helmet and then have a dedicated shallow compartment for groceries and other elements, which is rather clever and practical. There’s an LED boot light, a USB Type-A port and a cutout to keep a smartphone too.

Ride and Comfort

Being a 182 cm tall individual, I found that the floorboard is positioned on the higher side, resulting in a knees up position. During U-Turn and regular turn scenarios, handlebar was touching my knees. Handlebar position is fine and the seat is long and wide enough to be accommodating for a broad range of users.

The switchgear is another area, where users might radiate mixed opinions. Buttons are unconventional and are stacked close to each other. They look cool and futuristic, but are not exactly practical. If you wear thick leather gloves like I do, identifying individual buttons is definitely a hassle. This made me look at the switchgear every time I wanted to press something.

Without gloves, one can sort-of figure which button is which, with muscle memory kicking in with time. Ride and handling is on the stiffer side and there were a few rattles and vibrations from the scooter too. A softer setup would have helped.

Performance

Performance is decent and instantaneous with 0-60 km/h mark coming in around 10 seconds and 0-80 km/h mark around 20 seconds. Kinetic is offering 100-section tyres with 12-inch wheels at both ends. Braking performance was also decent and nothing to write home about or to criticise about. Disc at the front and drum at the rear.

There’s a cruise control feature too, which is not intuitive to use as you cannot adjust speed with toggles. With our unit, the cruise control feature could not even turn on. Kinetic DX comes with a 2.6 kWh LFP battery pack as standard across variants. Promised range is up to 105 km on a single charge. This battery sends juice to a rear hub motor rated at 6.4 bhp of peak power. There are three riding modes – Range, Power and Turbo. In Range mode, power is dulled down quite a bit.

There’s no performance difference between Power and Turbo, while the latter only brings a higher top speed of 90 km/h and Kinetic DX takes its sweet time to reach here. The 165 mm ground clearance did not pose us any issues during our time in Pune. DX gets Reverse mode too and the unit we sampled, did not initiate Reverse Mode at times.

Little Criticism!

We appreciate Kinetic Watts and Volts for attempting to break industry norms with innovative features, but the execution could have been better. For instance, what is arguably the most useful feature on the Kinetic DX — Easy Charge — did not retract smoothly on two of the units we tested, although it worked as intended on another. Additionally, the voice alerts and artificial start-up sounds could have been avoided, as they tend to feel unnecessary and somewhat out of place.

Our primary concern lies with the Easy Key password-based ignition system. While it eliminates the need for a physical key, it may not be the most secure solution in real-world scenarios. Passwords can be easily observed or shared, especially in a household environment, increasing the risk of unauthorized use. In contrast, a physical key—whether conventional or smart—can be better controlled, stored safely, and kept out of reach when needed.

When queried about this, Kinetic representatives mentioned that users can track the scooter and set geo-fencing alerts. However, there is no provision to remotely disable the vehicle or prevent unauthorized starts. It is also worth noting that the Easy Key feature is available on the base DX variant, which does not get the telematics suite required for these tracking features. Additionally, there is no option for generating temporary or one-time access codes.

As a result, users may need to share their primary password when handing over the scooter, and then manually change it later to maintain security. A more advanced solution, such as a biometric-based ignition system, could have offered a more secure and user-friendly experience. Implementing something along those lines would have helped Kinetic stand out further while delivering a more foolproof system.

Conclusion

Arriving at a clear verdict on the new Kinetic DX is not straightforward. It gets several aspects right, especially when it comes to everyday usability and practicality. However, there is room for improvement. A softer suspension setup would enhance ride comfort, and better quality control is needed, as our experience varied across different units. Some features worked seamlessly on one scooter but not on another, while overall fit and finish could also benefit from further refinement.

The colour LCD instrument cluster could have been brighter, and we would have preferred the option of a conventional key for a more straightforward, foolproof ownership experience. A variant similar to the DX Plus without the Easy Key feature—or even a more advanced biometric-based ignition system—could have been a better approach.

Overall, Kinetic DX is a promising product with a strong focus on practicality and innovation, but it does not yet feel like a fully polished or well-rounded offering. That said, Kinetic Watts and Volts has made a positive start, and with a few refinements, the DX has the potential to appeal to a much wider audience.















