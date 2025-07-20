Kinetic Electric Scooter Teased Ahead of Launch – Throwback to the Iconic Red Button

Kinetic, a name that once dominated Indian two-wheeler households, is all set to make a grand re-entry into the mainstream scooter segment – this time with an electric twist. Through its EV arm, Kinetic Watts and Volts Ltd, the company has officially teased its upcoming electric scooter ahead of launch, which is scheduled to take place on July 28, 2025. The teaser offers a nostalgic nod to the brand’s heritage, especially through the prominent red “READY” button placed on the right-hand side switchgear – a clear throwback to the iconic Kinetic Honda DX of the past.

Teaser Rekindles Old Memories with a Modern Touch

The teaser image reveals a close-up of the scooter’s handlebar switchgear. While the layout is fresh, the glowing red “READY” button steals the spotlight. This button, positioned alongside another that reads “ARE YOU”, is a smart homage to the start switch from the classic Kinetic DX, which many Indian riders remember fondly. This clever use of retro design cues shows Kinetic’s intent to blend the past with the future – using nostalgia as a hook for modern EV mobility.

Spy Shots Reveal Key Design and Hardware Elements

While the teaser focuses on the handlebar, recent spy shots provide a much more comprehensive look at the upcoming electric scooter. Spotted testing in Pune under heavy camouflage, the prototype reveals a clear design inspiration drawn from the Kinetic DX, one of the brand’s most iconic models from the 1990s.

Some of the most notable design elements observed in the spy shots include:

– Squared-off front apron with retro-modern LED rectangular reflector headlamps

– Turn indicators shaped like the Kinetic logo, adding a unique heritage-inspired design cue

– Faux flyscreen above the headlamp with ‘KINETIC’ lettering – a clear branding statement

– Retro-styled front fender, flat floorboard, and chunky body panels

Mechanical Hardware and Expected Features

The test mule reveals several hardware components that confirm Kinetic’s focus on offering a reliable and comfortable electric scooter:

– Hub-mounted electric motor, simplifying the drivetrain and making it ideal for city use

– Dual telescopic front forks and dual rear shock absorbers for improved ride comfort

– Box-section swingarm, hinting at a strong and durable chassis

– Front disc brake, visible through the camouflage, for effective stopping power

– Triple-spoke alloy wheels, likely 12 inches in size

– Single-piece rear grab rail and large footboard for added practicality

Overall, the scooter’s dimensions and proportions seem to align with other urban family-focused EVs like the TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak, Ola S1, and Hero Vida V1. With a design that appeals to both retro-loving enthusiasts and modern EV buyers, Kinetic’s upcoming electric scooter will likely be positioned in the mid-range EV segment, competing directly with popular offerings

Feature-Rich Package Likely

While official specifications remain under wraps, expectations are high that the new Kinetic electric scooter will pack several modern-day features:

– Digital instrument cluster

– Bluetooth connectivity

– Smartphone integration via mobile app

– Multiple ride modes

– Reverse assist

– Side-stand cut-off

– All-LED lighting setup

More technical details such as battery pack size, range, top speed, and charging times are expected to be disclosed at the official launch event on July 28, 2025.

New EV Manufacturing Plant in Ahilya Nagar

Kinetic Watts and Volts Ltd recently inaugurated a new EV manufacturing facility in Ahilya Nagar, Maharashtra, which is expected to be the base for producing this upcoming electric scooter. The plant is part of Kinetic Group’s larger push towards sustainable mobility, and this new scooter will likely be positioned under the Kinetic Green vertical.

Stay tuned as more details emerge, and the iconic “red button” story gets re-written for a whole new generation of Indian riders.