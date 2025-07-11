Kinetic Green To Launch 3 New Born Electric Scooters – First One Launching This Festive Season

Kinetic Green, a leading electric two- and three-wheeler manufacturer in India, has announced a bold new roadmap for expanding its electric two-wheeler (E2W) portfolio. Riding high on the success of its iconic E-Luna, which has crossed 80,000 units in sales, the company plans to launch three all-new Born Electric scooters over the next 18 months, starting with a stylish and tech-forward family scooter set to debut before the upcoming festive season.

Three All-New Born Electric Scooters Incoming

The first scooter will combine retro-inspired design with modern convenience, offering features like a vibrant TFT display, advanced IoT integration, and a smart digital platform developed in collaboration with Jio Things. Multiple battery variants, fast charging capabilities, and smart connectivity will ensure the new model appeals to a wide range of customers.

Taking a leap in design, Kinetic Green has also partnered with Italy’s Torino Design to co-create a new range of futuristic scooters that embody the brand’s “Born Electric” styling philosophy. The upcoming models will offer a disruptive and youthful design paired with intelligent vehicle engineering — a philosophy Kinetic Green describes as “Thoughtful Engineering.” This approach emphasizes a synergy of design, smart connectivity, and everyday utility.

Torino Design Joins Hands with Kinetic Green

Dr. Sulajja Firodia Motwani, Founder and CEO of Kinetic Green, stated, “We are truly excited about our upcoming range of Born-Electric scooters from the house of Kinetic Green. With over a decade of experience in the EV space, we have built deep expertise in electric mobility design and engineering, backed by robust EV R&D and strategic partnerships for fast charging, battery swapping, and proprietary software-driven platform solutions.

We are greatly enthused by the success of our E-Luna and E-scooters recently launched in India. Having sold over 80,000 E2W in this initial phase, created a strong manufacturing infrastructure and a network of 400 exclusive dealers for E2W in the country, we are ready to aggressively expand our E2W business. Now with our design alliance with Torino Design of Italy, a global leader in design and engineering, we aim to re-define electric scooters in the coming months. With foundation built on ‘Thoughtful Engineering,’ our upcoming scooters will sport a fresh and futuristic styling language, incorporating innovation and a purpose to offer a delightful ownership experience to our customers.”

Kinetic Green began its EV journey in 2016 and entered the E2W space in 2022. The E-Luna, launched in 2024, became the only electric scooter in India to successfully cater to both personal and commercial use, especially in rural and urban segments alike.

Ready for the Next Big E2W Boom

This announcement comes at a pivotal moment for India’s electric mobility sector. In FY 2024-25, over 1.15 million E2Ws were sold, with e-scooters accounting for nearly 90% of this volume. With electric scooter penetration expected to rise from 15% to 70% in the coming years, Kinetic Green is well-positioned to tap into an estimated Rs 40,000 crore market by 2030 — supported by its R&D, robust supply chain, and a nationwide dealer network of 400 exclusive E2W outlets.

With the upcoming Born Electric range and its continued commitment to innovation, Kinetic Green is set to become a major player in shaping India’s next era of electric mobility.