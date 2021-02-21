Komaki CAT Electric Two Wheeler Launch Price Rs 75k – Payload 350 kgs, Range 125 kms

Komaki XGT CAT 2.0 boasts a load bearing capacity of 300-350 kgs, thanks to hydraulic shock absorbers on the rear

Following recent launches of the Komaki TN95, Komaki SE and Komiaki M5, the Delhi based electric two wheeler maker has now introduced the new XGT CAT 2.0 heavy load carrier.

Komaki XGT CAT 2.0 is being offered in two variants with Gel (72V42Ah) or a Li-Ion (72V30Ah) batteries and priced at Rs.75,000 and Rs.85,000 respectively. It is portrayed as a heavy loader with weight carrying capacity of 300-350 kgs and hence targets the commercial segment of buyers in the country.

Load Bearing Capacity and Suspension

Komaki XGT CAT 2.0 is fitted with highly efficient shock absorbers at the rear allowing for this added load bearing capacity. The scooter boasts of a rigid and tested iron body to take on the extra weight. It gets a convertible pillion seat that unfolds to offer added storage space while the front mounted carrier also allows for extra storage.

Despite this high load factor, the e-scooter can still tackle Indian road conditions with ease. Its wide footboard also serves as space for extra baggage. Detailed first look walkaround of the Komaki electric two wheeler can be seen below.

Komaki has fitted the scooter with highly efficient 6 spring assisted hydraulic shock absorbers at the rear allowing for stability even while taking on pot holes. Braking is via a dual disc braking system. On-board features include front LED headlamps, a digital instrument cluster, side mounted foot rests for rider and pillion rider and rides on 12 inch wheels fitted with tubeless tyres.

The new Komaki XGT CAT 2.0 gets its power via two battery options. These include a 72V42 Ah Gel battery and a 72V30 Ah lithium-ion battery. These batteries take 1-1.5 units per charge and are capable of a range of around 125 kms with top speed pegged at between 25-30 km/h.

Other offerings from Komaki

Apart from the new Komaki XGT CAT 2.0, the company has three high-speed electric two-wheelers in India. The Komaki TN95 and SE are scooters while the M5 is a motorcycle. TN95 and SE are priced at Rs. 98,000 and Rs. 96,000 respectively. The M5 electric motorcycle carries a price tag of Rs. 99,000.

Komaki SE electric scooter which is fitted with a 3,000W BLDC motor paired with a lithium-ion battery. This scooter is offered in colour options of Garnet Red, Deep Blue, Metallic Gold and Jet Black. It receives features of LED headlamp with LED DRL, an all-digital instrument panel, USB mobile charger, anti-theft system, reverse assist and cruise control along with in built Bluetooth speaker. The new Komaki SE electric scooter offers a range of 100-140 kms on a full charge. Top speed is pegged at over 85km/h.

Every scooter in the Komaki electric range undergoes a 3 stage quality check that assesses the raw material used, an in-process inspection in the semi assembled stage and the final inspection of the finished product.