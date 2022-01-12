New Komaki Electric Cruiser Motorcycle, Scooter Revealed Ahead Of Launch

Komaki Ranger electric cruiser and Venice scooter are the next two launches from the EV manufacturer



Komaki electric vehicles rely on tech-driven safety features. Now the company is readying two new launches – an electric cruiser motorcycle Ranger, and an electric scooter Venice. Both these electric vehicles have been officially revealed today.

Official specs have not been revealed. Komaki says comfort and innovation are a top focus for its new launches. The company aims to develop vehicles that offer optimum engine power and minimal fuel expenditure.

Being feature rich ensures riding convenience. Following the launch of two new two-wheelers, the manufacturer will have five high-speed registration models. In all, customers can choose from sixteen models.

Komaki Electric Cruiser Motorcycle – Ranger

Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike is stated to have a range of 180-220 km on a single charge. Cruise control eases long distance rides. The 72v50ah battery pack is designed to charge quickly.

The brown seat upholstery is matched with bronze rivets. For the most part, the bike is completed in shiny black and combined with chrome bits. As with a cruiser, the low sling framework

Komaki Electric Scooter – Venice

Komaki Venice electric scooter is available in nine attractive and bright colours. It features a battery pack of 72v40ah. One can expect ample seating space, and an extra storage box for a comfy ride. It’s not clear currently if the add-on storage box is a paid accessory or part of the initial purchase cost.

The scooter is designed for all age-groups. The pre-launch teaser image reveals tan upholstered seats. The scooter uses chrome bits in the structural frame that runs through the vehicle. The vehicle body is almost single tone and combined with black bits for contrast.

Komaki Ranger and Venice feature a repair switch, regenerative braking system, reverse switch, Bluetooth system and many more tech driven features. The two wheelers are built with focus on a comfy commute that’s a ‘pleasure and thrill to drive on’. The EVs are expected to be launched soon.

Excellent mileage, modern technology

Gunjan Malhotra, Director, Komaki Electric Vehicle Division, commented that “Komaki is determined to provide its customers with the most comfortable and modern technology-based vehicles. Ranger and Venice will be the most exciting launches so far.

The stunning look incorporated with farsighted features are perfectly blended in these models that will help its riders make a statement. Both Ranger and Venice offer excellent mileage, modern technology, and are environment-friendly, which is everything our Indian roads need.

Electric vehicle manufacturers have seen two wheeler sales grow abound through 2021. Momentum and spurt in sales has grown on the back of govt backed benefits for certain classes of electric two-wheelers.