Komaki Electric Motorcycle, Scooters Launch Price Rs 96k To Rs 99k

Komaki TN95 has been designed keeping in mind Indian families and their requirements

In the recent past, we have covered a lot of new electric vehicles (EV) on our page and this trend is set to continue in the near future as well with interesting products with an electric powertrain in pipeline. Especially the two-wheeler segment has seen quite a few new launches in the past year.

Komaki, a relatively new EV startup, has now launched three new high-speed electric two-wheelers in India. Out of the three- TN95 and SE are scooters whereas M5 is a motorcycle. TN95 and SE have been priced at Rs 98,000 and Rs 96,000 respectively while M5 electric motorcycle is priced at Rs 99,000. All prices are ex-showroom.

Komaki M5

The New Delhi-based startup is yet to reveal the full specifications of any of these models. Starting with the M5 which is the startup’s first high-speed electric bike. It also features a detachable lithium-ion battery which offers a claimed driving range of 100-120 km on a single charge. It has been made available in two colour options Silver and Gold and has a design that would primarily attract the youth.

Komaki TN95

Next in line is TN95, it is a high-speed e-scooter that has been developed keeping in mind the needs of an Indian family. It is offered with a large storage box mounted at rear. It also is provided with footrests on both sides of the scooter along with a metallic guard around its body.

The company claims a driving range of 100-150 km on a single charge with a detachable lithium-ion battery back. It is offered with features such as a full-colour digital display, on-board cruise control, park & reverse assist, regenerating braking system and a self-diagnosis switch.

Komaki SE

Third and final offering from Komaki is the second high-speed scooter of the company- Komaki SE. This scooter will be made available in four vibrant colours including Solid Blue, Metallic Gold, Jet Black and Garnet Red Colour. Komaki says that SE has been designed in such a way so that it could attract audiences across all age groups.

For SE, the startup claims a single-charge range of about 100 to 120 km. It is also offered with features such as a full colour instrument display, parking & reverse assist, self-diagnosis switch and cruise control. It also gets the option of disc brakes on both ends.

Komaki is yet to announce details of the availability of its recently launched electric two-wheelers. Hopefully, in the coming few days we get to know more about specifications of each model and places at which they will be available. Komaki competes with numerous rivals in the electric two-wheeler segment such as Ather, Hero Electric, Okinawa, Revolt, Kabira Mobility and Batt:RE to name a few.