New Komaki Electric Scooter, Cruiser Motorcycle – Launch Price Rs 1.15 L Onwards

Komaki Ranger electric cruiser and Venice electric scooter have been launched today launched – available at dealerships this week

With the electric two wheeler space absorbing an endless stream of new offerings, it’s a competitive space from the get go. Komaki relies on cutting-edge modern tech and classic elegance.

Komaki Electric Vehicles has launched two new vehicles today. Both are electric – one is a cruiser motorcycle called Ranger while the other is a scooter.

Komaki Ranger Electric Motorcycle Cruiser

Ranger being India’s first-ever electric cruiser – sports big grosser wheels, and plenty of chrome exterior bits. Quintessential to being a cruiser, Ranger is designed for a smooth ride. Ranger features a 4kW battery pack, the largest for an electric two-wheeler in India.

Ride range is listed at 180-220 kms in a single charge. It’s 4000-watt motor is aimed at smooth rides. The motorcycle is available in three colours – Garnet Red, Deep Blue, and Jet Black.

Features include Bluetooth sound system, side stand sensor, cruise control feature, anti-theft lock system and all inclusive accessories with dual storage box. Ranger features triple head lamps.

2022 Komaki Venice Electric Scooter

Venice electric scooter builds on better drivability, power, performance, and comfort. It features a 3kw motor, and a 2.9kw battery pack. The new scooter is available in 9 poppy colours.

Venice electric scooter is aimed for a wide ranging customer base. It features a self-diagnosis system, mobile charging point, reverse assist, additional storage box and full body guard. It also features an anti-theft lock system, regenerative braking system and a big passenger seat.

Komaki Prices – Ranger and Venice

Komaki Ranger cruiser and Venice are scheduled to be available at Komaki dealerships from January 26, 2022. Ranger is listed at Rs 1,68,000, and Venice scooter is available at a price of Rs 1,15,000. All prices are ex-sh. Price points include the costs of accessories fitted.

The company expects its new two-wheelers to be a fan favourite basis affordability, multitude of features, and mileage and power. All things considered, one could be keen on bringing home their first electric two-wheeler.

India’s first-ever electric cruiser

Gunjan Malhotra, Director, Komaki Electric Division, said, “I am extremely happy to announce that Ranger and Venice are finally ready for the Indian market. These vehicles have been a labor of love and I have full confidence that the people are going to like them. We have claimed a permanent spot in the of history by creating India’s first-ever electric cruiser. This is something that motorcycle enthusiasts have been calling for and we’re elated to present this masterpiece to them.”

“While the premiumness is something that we’ve kept in mind a lot while developing both Ranger and Venice, we have made a very sincere attempt to make sure that they are accessible to all the segments of the Indian market. After all, everyone deserves the unique experience of riding the most revolutionary two-wheelers.”