Komaki Electric Scooter And Motorcycle Launched In Kerala

Komaki’s four Kerala Dealerships are spread over an area of 1800 – 2000 sq.ft and will offer the company’s entire range of electric vehicles

Delhi based electric two wheeler maker, Komaki has entered God’s Own Country with four new dealerships. The Kerala dealerships were inaugurated by Mayor Prasanna Earnest along with MPs and MLAs from the region and is located at Kollam Beach.

Komaki will sell their range of electric vehicles from these spacious showrooms that span an area of 1,800-2,400 sq ft, offering customers a vast expanse to view each of the electric vehicles on display. Komaki has the Komaki TN95, Komaki SE and Komiaki M5 in its lineup and also includes the recently introduced XGT CAT 2.0.

Komaki XGT CAT 2.0 commercial electric bike

Komaki recently introduced a new electric commercial vehicle called Komaki XGT CAT 2.0. This electric bike is offered in two variants, priced at Rs.75,000 for the gel-based battery tech while the Li-ion version is priced Rs.10,000 higher at Rs.85,000. The bike boasts of payload carrying capacity of 300-350 kgs and a range of 125 kms on single charge.

While charging, it will use 1-1.5 units of electricity. Features include LED headlamps, a digital instrument, a carrier at the front, sides and rear and plenty of storage spaces. It comes in with an eye catching design while safety is not compromised with 6 shock absorbers at the rear, telescopic units in the front and disc brakes at both ends. The body is made of iron and tested for rigidity while it rides on 12 inch alloy wheels.

The new Komaki XGT CAT 2.0 gets its power via two battery options that include a 72V42 Ah Gel battery and a 72V30 Ah lithium-ion battery offering a range of 125 kms and top speed between 25-30 km/h.

TN95 and SE scooters and M5 motorcycle

Komaki also sells the TN95 and SE scooters and M5 motorcycle in India. The TN95 and SE are priced at Rs 98,000 and Rs 96,000 respectively while the M5 electric motorcycle is priced at Rs 99,000.

The TN95 electric scooter, presented in color options of Garnet Red, Deep Blue, Metallic Gold and Jet Black, gets powered via a 3,000 BLDC motor with a lithium ion battery. It sports an all-digital instrument cluster, LED lamps, USB mobile charger and an anti-theft system and offers a range of 100-140 kms on full charge with top speed at 85 km/h.

The Komaki SE scooter is presented in four colors of Solid Blue, Metallic Gold, Jet Black and Garnet Red to attract a younger segment of buyers in the country. It offers a range of 100-120 kms on single charge and gets features among which are full color display, self-diagnosis switch, parking and reverse assist and cruise control.

The M5 motorcycle is their first high speed electric bike. It gets a detachable lithium-ion battery and claims a driving range of 100-120 kms on single charge. It is offered in colour options of Silver and Gold. Each vehicle in the Komaki lineup is subject to a series of checks in terms of quality. These checks are an ongoing process from procurement of raw material, to semi assembled to the final finished product.

Advancement in the electric two-wheeler segment is currently a rapid route to setting the groundwork. And while Komaki hasn’t yet established itself as a big seller yet, it is an early mover. A move that will help the company create a bigger footprint as the electric market further develops.