Komaki Electric Scooter Price Cut By Rs 20k – Sales Cross 14.5k In 2021

Komaki announces price subsidy for its electric two-wheelers, and continues to expand its dealer network

Following new updates to Fame II EV policy last week, manufacturers have stepped right in to announce a price reduction almost immediately. The Indian EV industry, albeit a small one, has seen much activity from new age electric two-wheeler manufacturers in recent years.

Being a fledgeling industry has ensured a level playing field for new entrants. Considering a transition is expected in the years to come, new players are using the current timeframe to establish their brand, and products. Komaki has announced a price subsidy for its limited product range. The company has also set foot in Delhi with a new dealership launch this month. Komaki already sells its vehicles through dealerships in Kerala, Gujarat, Karnataka, and West Bengal, starting in February 2021.

Komaki Delhi dealerships

Price dynamics when it comes to petrol has continued to rise. Those numbers now consistently bounce above the Rs 100 mark. This too can be a serious consideration when it comes to purchasing a two wheeler. That, and current price reduction puts electric two wheeler manufacturers in an enviable position.

At the very least, the situation is likely to improve public interest in electric two-wheelers. An opportune moment for electric two wheeler makers to establish their stance of not only being a greener choice, but also a cheaper alternative when compared to IC engine-powered vehicles.

Through 2021, Komaki has sold 14,500+ vehicles. This counts for something since the company has begun sales ops only recently, and at present is still building its sales network. The newest dealership is spread over 1,500 sq. feet, in Jhandewalan area (110055). Since starting ops, the dealership has sold over 120 vehicles. At the same time, its orderbook continues to swell. 12 more dealerships will become operational across Delhi in the next 2 months.

Electric two-wheeler industry

With Fame II policy now extended until 2025, EV manufacturers can continue to strengthen longterm plans. Despite constraints in the face of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, electric two-wheeler sales continued to grow through the past fiscal.

Of course, it helped that collective industry wise sales happened to be a small base number to begin with. But with the 2W EV industry benefitting from subsidy by 50 per cent per KWh, by 2025, this industry could very well be a force to reckon with.

Komaki TN-95, a large-is family scooter is now available with a subsidy of Rs 20k. Komaki SE price reduction stands at Rs 15k. The EV manufacturer has introduced an online vehicle booking system to ensure safe digitalisation, as well as overall safety given the current circumstances.