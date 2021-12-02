Komaki Ranger Electric Cruiser Motorcycle Teased Officially – 250 Kms Range

Komaki Ranger electric cruiser is designed with a ride range of 250 kms in a singe charge

The idea of a long ride-range electric motorcycle is fascinating to one and all but delivering on this premise isn’t a priority for all manufacturers. Every now and then a 250 kms ride range promise is presented, and products awaited.

Komaki Ranger electric cruiser is scheduled to be introduced in January 2022. And yes, it’s claimed to go 250 kms in one charge. The manufacturer stated an investment of more than 1 million USD (approx Rs 7.5 crore) was made in Ranger’s design.

Its name plays on its ride range, which is suitable for long rides. The motorcycle features a 4-kilowatt battery pack. In terms of size, this is the largest battery pack in an electric two-wheeler in India. And this will facilitate a 250 km ride range.

Komaki Ranger Electric Cruiser

Komaki Ranger electric cruiser uses a 5000-watt motor. Features include cruise control, repair switch, reverse switch, advanced braking system, and bluetooth system. These are to facilitate a smooth riding experience.

Currently there are no electric cruiser cruising Indian streets. On that front, this would be a first. And while Komaki promises premium features, the manufacturer is committed to affordability. Ranger safety, handling, comfort, and style aspects will be true to the manufacturer’s approach thus far.

First ever electric cruiser of India

The Indian two wheeler market has in recent years ballooned with a growing number of new-ish electric two wheeler companies entering the space. This micro movement within the larger industry is worth crores with investments holding steady. Market forecasts see the electric two wheeler size growing in years to come, and many a company is hoping to build on their early mover advantage.

Gunjan Malhotra, Director, Komaki Electric Division, said, “The Ranger is going to be a game-changer as it is India’s first-ever electric cruiser. There are some things that need to be finalized but we have decided to keep the price affordable. We want everyone – especially the common man – to experience the joy of riding a quality cruiser that is made in India.

Komaki has invested more than 1 million USD in the design and development of ranger. We have left no stone unturned to make sure that Ranger comes out as our masterpiece, and we hope that it’ll be received with love once it rolls out in the market.”