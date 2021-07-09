Kridn Electric Motorcycle Exports From India Start – Launched In Africa

One Electric has becomes the first Indian two wheeler electric company to launch its Made in India Motorcycle in Africa

One Electric has become the first Indian electric two wheeler maker to export its product. The first lot of Flagship motorcycle Kridn, has been shipped to Kenya. The company targets four more African countries prior to expanding export operations to South America and Europe in early 2022.

One Electric Kridn

Gaurav Uppal, Chief Executive of One Electric has stated that the Kridn is designed for heavy road conditions and heavy loading. It can also withstand higher temperatures. The entry into Africa challenges an otherwise Chinese dominated market.

Made in India Kridn Electric Motorcycle derives its name from Sanskrit, meaning ‘to play’ in the classical south-Asian language. It boasts of a robust structure with a metal body. It is priced at Rs.1.29 lakh in India (around $1,731 USD). In this price range, One Electric KRIDN competes with popular petrol powered motorcycles – TVS Apache RTR 200 and the Bajaj Pulsar NS200.

Features includes comfortable seats and 17 inch front and 16 inch rear wheels. It is presented in two color options of blue and black and gets a digital instrument console, a halogen headlamp and gets its power via a 5.5kW hub motor which draws its power from a 3kWh lithium-ion battery, offering a range of 110 km/h in Eco mode and 80 km/h in Normal mode.

Acceleration from 0 to 60 is achieved in 8 seconds while top speed is at 95 km/h. It receives 240mm and 220mm disc at the front and rear with a Combined Braking System. African markets place greater importance on motorcycles as a vital means of travel. This segment has seen more attention from Chinese two wheeler makers in the recent past while One Electric becomes the first to design, build and manufacture their electric vehicle for export to Africa.

Apart from expanding its export operations, the company is also planning to set up a larger manufacturing unit in India. It is in the process of deciding between locations in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra.

Export Target

A part of the company’s global vision, export targets for the first year is at 3,000 units. The company plans to expand its global markets from Africa to South America and Europe by early next year. In India, the Kridn e-motorcycle especially targets the e-commerce segment that has been growing by leaps and bounds.

The surge in B2C demand is what has also spurred the company to bring forward its plans for setting up a larger manufacturing base. The company aims to commence production at this new facility by the end of this year. Noting good response from dealerships in India, One Electric is currently working with its 25 dealerships across 6 states in India but does not plan on appointing any new dealerships as on date.