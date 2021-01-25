Kridn Electric Motorcycle New Colours Launched – Gets LED Headlight

One Electric Kridn features a LED Headlamp, and is available in metallic colours

One Electric Motorcycles has announced that its Kridn bike will feature LED headlamps. To be available in metallic colours, financing includes EMI options. As part of the media release, the company shared a first look of a Kridn in metallic red with a 6-inch LED headlight. Other metallic colour option sapper to be in shades of black and grey.

On the financing front, One Electric is collaborating with multiple institutions. This makes it possible for one to finance their vehicle at an approx EMI of Rs 5,000. This could be lower basis individual credit score.

Abhijeet Shah, COO of One Electric shares, “An EMI of Rs 5,000/- approx. makes KRIDN an immediately viable option for those looking forward to owning our motorcycle. Considering the savings on fuel, service cost and shorter EMI period, the cost of ownership is definitely lower.”

Kridn motorcycle localisation

CEO of One Electric, Gaurav Uppal expressed excitement at introducing a new range of metallic colour options and accessories. The choices go a long way in letting customers personalize their Kridn. LED headlights are on schedule to being launched in March 2021.

The company has already developed and started trials for its imported components. One Electric is on track to reduce parts imports to naught by 2021 end. A search is ongoing for dealer partners who look at this as a long term commitment. Upon finalisation of dealer partners, deliveries will start in Delhi NCR, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh.

Electric motorcycles in India

The quest for electric vehicles in India has begun, and progress is slow. However, there are some manufacturers that have read the market, and made an entry. The EV shift is being dominated by public transport, last mile commuter and delivery vehicles, and electric scooters.

When it comes to electric two-wheelers, there are less than a handful of electric motorcycles available. As such, the marketplace could prove to be a great opportunity for new products.

Currently, only Revolt Motors operates in this space. With Kridn geared up for business, an early movers advantage is something the company would count on.

This despite that fact that the said market is painfully small now. And there’s no telling how quickly folks adapt to EVs, especially an electric motorcycle. Nevertheless, though small, it’s a start. And for those seeking an electric motorcycle, a new entrant should be a welcome development.