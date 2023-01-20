KTM 1 Millionth Motorcycle Production At Bajaj Plant – 390 ADV Rolls Out

The future of KTM and Bajaj electric vehicles – Diverse battery solutions, and a common 48-volt electric two-wheeler platform

KTM India reached a major achievement as the one-millionth motorcycle rolled out of Bajaj Chakan plant today. A KTM Adventure 390 rolled off the assembly line at Bajaj Auto Limited’s Chakan plant in Pune. This milestone showcases the partnership between KTM and Bajaj Auto as a global leader in collaboration between automotive companies.

Notably, KTM reached the second half-million milestone in half the time it took for the first half-million, highlighting the brand’s rapid growth in popularity. In comparison to the first half-million motorcycles, the second half-million milestone was reached at a much faster rate, indicating a surge in the adoption of the KTM brand.

KTM India: Powering the World’s Roads with 50% of Production Exported Globally

KTM and Bajaj Auto Limited intend to collaborate on cutting-edge technologies, including zero-emission exhaust systems. And urban-focused light electric vehicles. Both companies will adopt an open mindset towards diverse battery solutions. Additionally, they aim to create a common 48-volt electric two-wheeler platform for mass production in India.

Furthermore, they are actively working on expanding the Chetak EV platform to the European market. Overall, this partnership aims to drive innovation in the electric vehicle industry. And meet the growing demand for sustainable transportation options.

KTM and Bajaj Auto: A Winning Partnership

The partnership between KTM and Bajaj Auto has been a driving force behind this success, with both companies working closely together to produce high-quality motorcycles. Furthermore, the success of the partnership can be seen in the quality of KTM’s manufactured, which is a testament to the dedication and expertise of both companies.

This partnership between KTM and Bajaj Auto has not only set a benchmark for collaboration in the automotive industry, but also continues to drive growth and success of both companies.

Bajaj Auto boasts impressive global manufacturing capabilities for motorcycles across categories. The Chakan plant serves as a vital export center, with half of KTM motorcycles shipped to mature markets worldwide. Bajaj Auto collaboratively develops and manufactures a diverse array of motorcycles for both the KTM and Husqvarna brands, ranging from 125cc to 401cc.

A Key Player in India’s Rising Motorcycle Export Scene

Innovative technology, such as Motorcycle Traction Control, Cornering ABS, Supermoto ABS, Quickshifter, and TFT displays, sets these models apart. These advancements not only upgrade the technology landscape of Indian motorcycles but also enhance the vendor ecosystem.

KTM and Husqvarna have both achieved remarkable success under Bajaj Auto’s expert manufacturing. KTM’s 12cc to 390cc models boast cutting-edge technology, making them firsts in the segment. Similarly, Husqvarna’s 125cc to 401cc models feature advanced technology and design, setting them apart in the market.

Overall, Bajaj Auto’s Chakan plant has cemented its position as a key player in the global motorcycle industry, with both KTM and Husqvarna models leading the way in innovative technology, design and production.