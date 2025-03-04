KTM 125cc Bikes To Be Discontinued Soon – RC 125, 125 Duke

India is the biggest motorcycle and scooter market in the world. For many OEMs, sporty 125cc motorcycles bring in the highest fortunes, while the same can’t be said about KTM. The company’s 125cc portfolio is the least performing one in India as they command a high price tag. Due to low demand, KTM is reportedly axing them from April 2025. Let’s take a closer look.

KTM 125cc Bikes To Be Discontinued

Currently, there are two 125cc motorcycles from KTM – 125 Duke and RC 125. Both these motorcycles are aimed at the premium 125cc motorcycle buyers. Both bikes pack sophisticated equipment like liquid-cooling, a 6-speed gearbox and more. Hence, the price tag associated with these motorcycles are also high.

In the grand scheme of things, these 125cc KTM offerings are pitted as beginner bikes for motorsport enthusiasts too. A sentiment, however, which is not very popular in India. Especially considering Yamaha R15 and MT-15 exist and are India’s most popular premium motorcycles in this displacement segment.

As per a recent report, these bikes will not receive the OBD2B update, which is mandated if the OEM wants to sell said bike in India post April 1st 2025. KTM might have realised that keeping these motorcycles updated to latest norms set forth by the Indian Government without proper demand and dwindling sales may not be a viable move.

KTM India is yet to officially confirm the same and both the motorcycles can still be seen listed on the company’s official website. Since we only have around a month of time for the OBD2B update mandate from 1st April 2025, KTM dealers might put out hefty discounts on 125 Duke and RC 125.

Specs & Equipment

Both these motorcycles are powered by the same 124.7cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled DOHC 4V/cyl engine. This unit is capable of developing 14.34 bhp of peak power at 9,250 RPM and 12 Nm of peak torque at 8,000 RPM. There is a 6-speed gearbox mated to this engine, which is quite rare in the Indian market.

KTM had equipped RC 125 and 125 Duke in India with premium componentry as well. For example, both bikes got WP Apex 43mm USD front forks, 110-section front tyre, 150-section rear tyre, 320 mm front disc and 230 mm rear disc with switchable ABS. Both bikes even get the same styling as their larger siblings, making them virtually indistinguishable.

