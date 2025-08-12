KTM 160 Duke vs Rivals Compared – MT-15, Xtreme, Pulsar, Apache

The just launched KTM 160 Duke has landed hot into the highly competitive premium 160cc motorcycle segment. This is where we can see Yamaha MT-15 Version 2.0, Hero Xtreme 160R 4V, Bajaj Pulsar NS160 and TVS Apache RTR 160 4V. To keep this comparison uncluttered, we have only taken motorcycles with 4V head, leaving out Xtreme 160R 2V, Pulsar N160 and Apache RTR 160 2V.

Also, we did not involve Honda SP160 into this as it leans more towards the commuter side. The recently launched CB125 Hornet is better-equipped than SP160. In this comparison, we will go through engine performance, dimensions, equipment and features of these premium 160cc motorcycles and see where the new KTM 160 Duke falls.

KTM 160 Duke vs Rivals

If we do an apples to apples comparison, only the Yamaha MT-15 Version 2.0 is a closest rival to KTM 160 Duke. Only these two have liquid-cooled engines, mated to a 6-speed gearbox and come with fat 140-section rear tyres. However, we have included Xtreme 160R 4V, Pulsar NS160 and Apache RTR 160 4V to make things interesting.

Where performance metrics are concerned, KTM 160 Duke outshines the rivals on paper with its 18.7 bhp peak power, while Xtreme is the lowest at 16.7 bhp. MT-15 is only 0.5 bhp behind than 160 Duke, but takes the lead in power to weight ratio as it is the lightest at 141 kg and packs 129.1 bhp / tonnes, highest on this list. Torque is the highest on 160 Duke at 15.5 Nm. Only the MT-15 gets a DOHC 4V/cyl head in this list, while others including 160 Duke get SOHC setup.

Pulsar NS160 is the heaviest of this bunch at 152 kg and also packs the longest wheelbase at 1,372 mm. MT-15 has the shortest wheelbase at 1,325 mm, making it lively to tip it into corners. Ground clearance is the highest on Apache at 180 mm, whereas seat height is the lowest with Xtreme, making it the friendliest for short riders. 160 Duke has the highest seat height here.

Best overall package?

Only the 160 Duke and MT-15 gets a smaller 10L fuel tank, while others pack 12L tank. TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is the only one on this list to offer skinnier tyres, rear drum brakes and RSU telescopic front forks with lower variants. With others, all premium goodies are standard. While headlights and tail lights are LEDs as standard in this list, Yamaha only offers LED indicators in higher variants whereas Apache completely misses out on it.

KTM 160 Duke offers the largest brakes on this list, promising the sharpest response. All bikes in this comparison offer a fully digital instrument cluster. Only the Xtreme misses out on features like turn-by-turn navigation. Despite the higher price tag, KTM offers an LCD screen with 160 Duke, while Yamaha is the only one to offer a colour TFT screen with higher variants, while undercutting 160 Duke in prices.

Where pricing is concerned, KTM 160 Duke is the priciest at Rs 1.85 lakh (Ex-sh), but it aims to offer the sportiest performance and experience. On paper, Yamaha MT-15 Version 2.0 appears to be a better product as it undercuts 160 Duke, while offering a DOHC engine head, TFT screen, Traction Control, lightest weight and others. In real world, however, things might change dramatically as we bring in personal preferences, real world performance, rider ergonomics, brand affiliation and other attributes.