KTM 200 Duke Customised With 3D Printed Parts By Autologue Design

KTM 200 Duke shares its mechanicals with Bajaj Pulsar NS200 including the 199.5cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine

KTM 200 Duke is one of the hot buys in the sport-entry segment of bikes. The naked streetfighter is exceptionally quick for its class and satisfies speed enthusiasts who are on a tight budget. Another reason for its popularity is that KTM as a brand is a fan favourite when it comes to aftermarket modifications.

A one of a kind modified 200 Duke has recently surfaced on the internet whose body kit has been claimed to be over 80 percent 3-D printed. In a video uploaded by bike vlogger Priyanka Kochhar on her YouTube channel BikeWithGirl, she shares the details of the modifications done on her Duke.

The customisation process has been carried by a team of designers at Autologue Design. Rechristened as BWG 200, folks at the customisation workshop have adopted an urban scrambler design for this modified 200 Duke. The modifier, in fact, admits that many of its elements have been inspired by a customised Duke 200 Scrambler which had stolen headlines a while ago.

Details of Modifications

The first thing noticed is that saddle height has been increased significantly. This can be attributed to the fact that the split seat has been replaced by a single-piece seat. The stepped-up pillion seat makes the front seat contour with rear which increases the riding height.

The rear fender has been chopped off which lends a typical scrambler look. At front it gets a retro round LED headlamp which is smoked and flanked by a black grille.

The custom-made visor on top of the headlamp is a choice of design and would surely receive polarising opinions. The highlight is the boxy fuel tank which has been completely 3D-printed.

The modifier claims that it took nearly a week for the fuel tank to take its final shape. It also gets a new single barrel exhaust which gives a nice throaty exhaust note although there are not many details regarding it.

It also gets a pair of specially made single mono-block diamond-cut Aluminum wing mirrors from Motogadget which is claimed to be unbreakable. Another notable highlight is the plastic wheel cover on each wheel.

To wrap it up, the modifier has added an instrument cluster bracket made of carbon fibre and also a customised paint job. No changes have been made to its mechanicals and it is still essentially a Duke 200 beneath.

Duke 200 Details

Duke 200 is powered by a 199.5cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled fuel-injected motor which kicks out 24.6 bhp and a peak torque of 19.2 Nm. It is offered in a single variant at a price of Rs 1.81 lakh (ex-showroom). It locks with the likes of Bajaj Pulsar NS200 and TVS Apache RTR 200.