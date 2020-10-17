KTM 250 Adv Bookings Open Unofficially Ahead Of Diwali Launch

KTM 250 Adventure will be the Austrian manufacturer’s entry-level ADV bike and will borrow most of its elements from 390 Adventure

Select dealers of KTM in India have unofficially started accepting bookings of the upcoming entry-level adventure tourer- 250 Adv. A couple of days ago we had reported that the company had revealed the upcoming tourer to its dealers at a pre-launch presentation event.

KTM had earlier planned to launch the 250 Adventure in the first quarter of 2020 but instead made way for its Swedish cousin- Husqvarna to launch its 250cc naked twins. Things were further delayed, thanks to the pandemic caused by Covid-19. However, it seems that the Austrian bikemaker is ready to introduce its entry-level ADV in India.

Depending on the dealer, booking amount ranges from Rs 1000 – 5000. In our previous reports, we had already discussed the upcoming touring motorcycle’s details. From the images and information what we can gather is that the 250 Adventure is an amalgam of 250 Duke and 390 Adventure.

Design & Features

Most of its design elements have been borrowed from its elder sibling- 390 Adventure. Although, instead of the split headlamp setup in 390 Adventure, 250 Adventure will be offered with a single-piece headlamp. The headlamp unit will most likely be a halogen unit unlike 390 Adventure which gets an LED unit. This will keep the cost in check.

KTM will place the 250 Adventure at a slot above its naked sibling. It is likely to be offered at a premium of Rs 30,000-35,000 over 250 Duke. For this additional premium, the 250 Adventure will get KTM 390 Adventure-like styling and some extra features. This includes a TFT instrument cluster unlike the LCD unit present in its naked sibling Duke 250. Underpinnings too will be borrowed from its bigger sibling.

However, being an entry-level motorcycle it is expected to miss out on a few features such as Bluetooth connectivity, off-road ABS, traction control system, cornering ABS ride by wire and multiple riding modes. Though it is expected to receive switchable ABS. It will read out important information from the speedometer, odometer, ABS status and fuel gauge.

Powertrain

The 250 Adventure will draw its power from a 249cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine, the same which powers its naked sibling 250 Duke. This unit is capable enough to generate 30 bhp at 9000rpm and 24 Nm of peak torque at 7500rpm. It will be paired with a six-speed gearbox assisted by a slipper clutch.

Expected Price

Upon its launch, the quarter-litre ADV from KTM will rival the likes of Royal Enfield Himalayan and Hero Xpulse 200. It will be priced around Rs 2.35 lakh (ex-showroom) which will make it Rs 65,000 more affordable than 390 Adventure.