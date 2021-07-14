KTM 250 ADV Price Cut By Rs 25k – New Price Rs 2.3 L Till 31st Aug

KTM India has increased prices of all their motorcycles – Except for ADV 250, prices of which have been reduced instead

Bajaj is on a mission, to reduce the prices of their 250 cc motorcycles by a huge margin. And this too at a time when everyone else is increasing prices. Including Bajaj, who has increased prices of all their motorcycles – except for the Dominar 250 and now KTM 250 ADV.

Dominar 250 got a massive price cut of Rs 17k last week. And now, KTM 250 ADV price cut has been announced. Price of KTM 250 ADV was Rs 2.55 lakh, ex-sh. This has been its price since the time it was launched late last year. Now, around 9 months post launch, prices have been lowered to an all time low. Price of 2021 KTM 250 ADV now starts at Rs 2.3 lakh, ex-sh.

Who Are Eligible For New Price

All customers who buy KTM 250 ADV before 31st August 2021, will be eligible for the new price. Those who have already bought the KTM 250 ADV at older / higher price – will not get any benefit or offer to compensate the price cut.

For now, KTM 250 ADV and Duke 250 are almost similarly priced. This is a massive 9.8% price cut. In comparison, prices of other KTM motorcycles on offer in India have been increased by up to 12k or 6.4%. Below is the detailed price of all KTM motorcycles on sale in India.

KTM 250 Adventure design & features

250 Adventure borrows most of the design and styling features from KTM 390 Adventure. Some of the key features include sleek headlamp, matte finished fuel tank, glossy side panels, dual-purpose tyres, upswept exhaust and short tail.

However, one key change is the halogen headlamp, an obvious move to cut costs. If we compare to 250 Duke and 390 Adventure, both are equipped with LED headlamp. Excluding the headlamp, 250 Adventure has an all-LED setup including DRLs, front and rear turn indicators and rear tail light.

In comparison to its bigger sibling that has full-colour console, 250 Adventure comes with black & white instrument panel. The display unit has a premium look and feel and it shows a range of information such as speedometer, fuel gauge, rpm, gear indicator, and odometer. KTM 250 Adventure is designed for comfortable rides, made possible with its tapered handlebar, wide seat, wide footpegs with rubber inserts, and adjustable windshield.

KTM 250 Adventure engine

Engine option for 250 Adventure will be the same as currently in use with 250 Duke. The 249 cc, liquid cooled, single cylinder engine can generate max power of 29.6 bhp at 9,000 rpm and peak torque of 24 Nm at 7500 rpm. The bike will have a 6-speed gearbox.

KTM 250 Adventure will ride on steel-trellis frame, suspended on 43mm WP Apex forks at the front and WP Apex mono-shock suspension system at the rear. Front suspension offers 170 mm of travel and rear units come with pre-load adjustability function.

Talking about the rubber, 250 Adventure has MRF Mogrip Meteor FM2 tubeless tyres. Braking duties are performed by 320 mm front disc and 230 mm rear disc. Dual-channel ABS is offered as standard. KTM 250 Adventure is equipped with a 14.5 litre fuel tank.

In the company’s line-up, 250 Adventure sits above KTM 250 Duke. It is expected to be priced at around Rs 2.4 lakh. KTM 250 Adventure will rival the likes of Hero Xpulse 200 and BMW G 310 GS. Being around 1 lakh cheaper than 390 Adventure, KTM 250 Adventure is expected to generate higher sale volumes.