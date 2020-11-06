KTM 250 Adventure Engine Specs Leak – Compared vs ADV 390

The entry-level ADV from KTM shares its powertrains with its naked sibling whereas borrows its underpinnings from 390 Adventure

KTM is all set to launch its entry-level adventure motorcycle in India. The 250 Adventure had been in the Austrian bikemaker’s pipeline for a long time now and after numerous delays due to Covid-19 induced lockdown, it seems the bike will finally get to see daylight soon.

A few days ago we reported that KTM dealers across the country have unofficially started accepting bookings for the entry-level ADV for a token amount of Rs 1000-5000. This was followed by images of the bike being spotted in some of the showrooms which indicated that its imminent launch might be around corners.

Powertrain, Transmission Details

Now, KTM 250 Adventure official specs have been leaked, thus revealing all its details. New 250 Adventure makes use of a 249cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, the same which powers its naked sibling- 250 Duke. This unit is good enough to generate 30 bhp at 9000rpm and 24 Nm of peak torque at 7500rpm. It will be mated to a six-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch which ensures smooth shifts.

Coming to its styling, most of its design attributes have been inspired by its elder sibling- 390 Adventure. However, one noticeable difference from its elder sibling is the use of a single-piece headlamp with a halogen unit instead of a dual-piece LED headlight offered in the larger KTM ADV. This is done to keep the cost in check. Inspiration from 250 Adventure is clearly evident in its knobby tyres, sculpted fuel tank, upswept exhaust and shot tail fender.

To ensure a comfortable riding position and optimal handling it comes with a tapered aluminium handlebar. It is available in two liveries- one which is dominated by orange, the brand’s quintessential colour while the other has black as its primary colour with orange decals.

Some of the features form the larger ADV trickles down to smaller ADV like off-road ABS and 5-inch TFT screen but misses out on features such as Bluetooth connectivity, ride-by-wire, ride modes, traction control and more. Instrument cluster is expected to read out important information from the speedometer, odometer, ABS status and fuel gauge.

Speaking of its dynamics, it shares its underpinnings with 390 Adventure based on a steel trellis frame. Suspension duties rest on WP Apex 43 mm USD at front and mono-shock at rear with a travel of 170mm and 177 mm respectively. Anchoring duties are carried out by disc brakes at both ends with a 320mm dia and 230mm dia rotor at front and rear respectively. It has a dry weight of 156 kg.

Estimated Price

KTM 250 Adventure is expected to be slotted higher than 250 Duke in the brand’s portfolio and is expected to be priced Rs 30,000-35,000 dearer than its naked sibling. Hence one can expect the new 250 Duke to be priced around Rs 2.30 lakh (ex-showroom) and will rival the likes of Hero Xpulse 200 and Royal Enfield Himalayan.