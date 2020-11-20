KTM 250 Adventure Launch Price Rs 2.48 L – EMI Starting From Rs 5.5k

The new KTM 250 Adventure will get a digital LCD instrument panel with all essential readouts

KTM India has launched new 250 Adventure motorcycle in India. It is the company’s latest entry level offering in the ADV lineup. Bookings have officially opened today. Initial examples have moved into company dealerships. Price starts from Rs 2,48,256, ex-sh, Delhi. EMI scheme is also on offer, starting from Rs 5,500.

At this price point, the new KTM 250 Adventure is cheaper than the 390 ADV by about Rs 57k while it is more expensive than the Duke 250 by approx Rs 40k. It is also only slightly cheaper (by Rs 8k), than the more powerful KTM RC 390. All prices are ex-sh.

The new KTM 250 Adventure is powered by a 248.8 cc engine that also powers the 250 Duke. This single cylinder, liquid cooled engine offers 29.6 hp power at 9,000 rpm and 24 Nm torque at 7,000 rpm mated to a 6 speed gearbox.

In terms of design, the KTM 250 Adventure entry-level adventure-tourer images have surfaced online giving us an ideal of some changes in terms of design elements. It will receive halogen lamps with LED DRLs and will sit on 19 inch front and 17 inch rear wheels fitted with MRF Mogrip Meteor FM2 tubeless tyres. Below is a detailed ride and first impression review of KTM D250 Adventure by The Bucket List.

For better touring and off roading facilities, the 250 Adventure receives 858mm seat height. It will also receive sculpted 14.5 liter fuel tank, knobby tyres, high set handlebars and short tail with an upswept exhaust. Dry wt is at 156 kgs.

LCD instrument cluster and not TFT display

Based on the KTM 390 Adventure, the new 250 Adventure will borrow several design elements from its elder sibling, but will miss out on a full colour TFT display. It will instead receive an LCD instrument cluster which looks like a completely new unit.

This new black and white cluster will miss out on smartphone/Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation but will offer information on gear lever position, clock, tachometer, odometer, trip meter and warning texts.

Suspension is via 43mm WP forks in the front and monoshock set up at the rear. Braking will be handled by 320mm disc brake in the front and 230mm disc brake at the rear. It will not receive traction control system and ride-by-wire system and its only riding aid will be via switchable ABS with off-road mode. It will compete with the Hero Xpulse 200 and BMW G 310 GS in this segment.

Add more to your Adventure – A wide array of KTM PowerParts has been specifically designed to further enhance the aesthetics and performance of the KTM 250 Adventure. The list of KTM PowerParts for the KTM 250 Adventure includes GPS brackets, radiator protection grill, crash bungs, headlamp protection and handlebar pads.