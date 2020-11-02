KTM 250 Adventure Test Ride Display Bike At Dealer Showroom – First Look, Exhaust Sound

Launch of the new KTM 250 Adventure is to take place in the coming days

Catering largely to a niche target audience, most KTM products launched in the country have turned out to be successful. The Austrian motorcycle manufacturer will soon be expanding its product portfolio with KTM 250 Adventure, which is expected to be launched in the coming days.

New 250 Adventure will be positioned above KTM 250 Duke in the company’s line-up. It has officially started to arrive at company’s authorized showrooms in major cities across India. Test ride of KTM 250 Adventure to start soon. Hat tip to automotive enthusiast guru_prasad53 for sharing the update.

KTM 250 Adventure design and features

KTM 250 Adventure will share much of its design and styling with its bigger sibling, KTM 390 Adventure. Inspired by rally bikes, KTM 250 Adventure will come with an aggressive look and feel. Its dominating character is evident in its sleek headlamp, sculpted fuel tank, knobby tyres, short tail and upswept exhaust.

The motorcycle is equipped with tapered aluminium handlebar, which ensures optimal control and a comfortable riding stance. Below is a detailed first look walkaround video of the new KTM 250 Adventure, credit to Throttle 36.

As shown in the video, the motorcycle will have a black and white digital display instrument console with Bluetooth. However, it will be missing on features such as traction control system, off-road ABS, riding modes, and ride-by-wire technology. Another key difference is that 250 Adventure will come with halogen headlamp. The one on 390 Adventure is an LED unit.

KTM 250 Adventure engine

Powering KTM 250 Adventure will be the same engine as currently in use with 250 Duke. The 249 cc, single cylinder, liquid cooled engine is capable of generating 29.6 bhp of max power at 9000 rpm and 24 Nm of max torque at 7500 rpm. This is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The engine will be in the same state of tune as that of 250 Duke.

250 Adventure will be utilizing steel-trellis frame, just like its bigger sibling. Suspension system comprises 43mm WP Apex forks with 170 mm of travel at the front and WP Apex mono-shock suspension system with pre-load adjustability at the rear. The motorcycle will utilize MRF Mogrip Meteor FM2 tubeless tyres, as compared to Continental tyres used on 390 Adventure. Braking duties on-board 250 Adventure will be performed by 320 mm front and 230 mm rear discs, integrated with dual-channel ABS.

Adventure motorcycles are gaining popularity in the country, something that will work as an advantageous factor for KTM 250 Adventure. While 390 Adventure has emerged as a popular choice in the country, its over Rs 3 lakh pricing has had a limiting effect on sale volumes.

250 Adventure is expected to produce higher sales, as it will be priced at around Rs 2.4 lakh. This will make the motorcycle accessible to a larger customer base. It would be a great choice for customers who may want to experience the thrill of adventure biking. KTM 250 Adventure can effortlessly tackle both city streets as well as mild to moderate off-road tracks.

KTM 250 Adventure will compete with the likes of BMW G 310 GS BS6 and Hero Xpulse 200. As may be recalled, BMW G 310 GS BS6 was recently launched at Rs 2.85 lakh. It is now cheaper than KTM 390 Adventure.