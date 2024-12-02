KTM 250 Duke Year-End Discount Up To Rs 20K Off – Limited Period Offer

The recent update to KTM 250 Duke by the company brought LED headlights with LED DRLs along with a 5-inch TFT instrument cluster

KTM India has just revised the price of one of its popular offerings, 250 Duke. This quarter-litre street fighter from KTM goes up against Bajaj Dominar 250, Suzuki Gixxer 250 and similar motorcycles. To boost sales and clear year dealer inventory, 250 Duke gets revised pricing for a limited period of time.

250 Duke Year-End Discount

In India, KTM is expected to launch the new 390 Adventure soon. New generation 250 Adventure is also spied testing and speculations suggest a launch in H1 2025. Ahead of all this, KTM is offering attractive year-end discounts on its quarter-litre offering, 250 Duke to boost sales and increase footfall into the showrooms.

The new price for KTM 250 Duke is Rs 2.25 lakh (Ex-sh), which is a straight Rs 20,000 discount on its Ex-sh price tag. Prior to this pricing revision, KTM 250 Duke used to command a price tag of Rs 2.45 lakh (Ex-sh). As per KTM, the revised pricing of Rs 2.25 lakh (Ex-sh) is for a limited period only.

As the name suggests, it is a year-end discount and the new pricing stays till December 31st, 2024 or, till stocks last. In the company’s portfolio, it slots above 200 Duke and below 390 Duke and is known to be a decent middle ground, where performance and riding experience are concerned.

It has to be noted that KTM recently gave 250 Duke a feature update where it received massive improvements in its instrumentation department. This is due to the 5-inch TFT screen borrowed from 390 Duke. Other notable change was the addition of LED headlights and boomerang-shaped LED DRL from its bigger and pricier sibling.

Quick Shifter Standard Fitment

250 Duke is powered by a 249cc DOHC 4V liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine that is capable of generating 30.6 bhp of peak power at 9,250 RPM and 25 Nm of peak torque at 7,250 RPM, mated to a 6-speed gearbox, slipper clutch and a bi-directional quick shifter that is offered as standard fitment.

Other notable cycle parts include WP Apex USD telescopic front forks, rear mono-shock unit, front and rear single disc brake with dual-channel ABS, 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped with 110/70 front and 150/60 rear tyres.

The company unveiled their new flagship large capacity motorcycles and new technology at EICMA 2024. KTM also took the veil off upcoming 390 Adventure lineup along with 390 Enduro and 390 SMC. Some of these motorcycles are expected to launch in India some time in 2025.