KTM 350cc Duke, Adventure Launch Price Starts Rs 2.77 Lakh

KTM India has expanded its popular 390 lineup with the introduction of new 350cc engine variants for both 390 Duke and 390 Adventure. With prices starting at Rs 2,77,268 for 390 Duke and Rs 2,80,905 for 390 Adventure (ex-showroom, Delhi), the move significantly lowers the entry point into KTM’s performance range. This has been made possible due to the 18% GST bracket benefit, allowing KTM to target a wider audience while continuing to offer its higher-spec 399cc variants alongside.

New 350cc Engine – Same Core Performance, No Visual Change

The new variants are powered by a 349cc engine, producing 41.5 PS at 8,600 rpm and 33.5 Nm at 7,000 rpm. Despite the change in engine classification, KTM has retained the core performance characteristics and riding experience.

Importantly, there are no visual changes to distinguish the 350cc variants from the 399cc models. KTM continues to use the same ‘390’ badging and stickers, meaning both versions look identical on the outside. This keeps the premium positioning intact, even for the more affordable variants.

Both motorcycles continue with:

– USD front forks and monoshock rear suspension

– Full TFT instrument console

– Same braking setup (320 mm front, 240 mm rear)

– Identical chassis, design and bodywork

Duke vs Adventure – Key Differences

While both share the same engine and core hardware, their character remains distinct. 390 Duke (350cc) continues as a street-focused performance machine with:

– Lower ground clearance (183 mm)

– Lower seat height (800 mm)

– Lighter kerb weight (168 kg)

– Higher power-to-weight ratio (247 PS/ton)

390 Adventure (350cc), on the other hand, is tuned for touring and off-road use, featuring:

– Higher ground clearance (230 mm)

– Taller seat height (830 mm)

– Longer suspension travel (200 mm front / 205 mm rear)

– Larger 19-inch front wheel setup

Both models get a 14.5-litre fuel tank, maintaining strong touring capability.

Existing 399cc Range Gets Price Hike

KTM will continue selling its existing 399cc models alongside the new 350cc variants. Higher-spec variants like 390 Duke R and 390 Adventure R remain unchanged. Updated pricing includes:

– KTM 390 Duke (399cc) – Rs 3.39 lakh

– KTM 390 Adventure X (399cc) – Rs 3.43 lakh

Lower Entry Price, Bigger Market Reach

With this update, KTM is clearly aiming to expand its customer base. The lower pricing brings the 390 range closer to buyers who may have earlier considered stepping up from 250cc or 300cc motorcycles. At the same time, by retaining the same design and 390 branding, KTM ensures that even the more affordable variants do not feel like a compromise in terms of road presence or appeal.

Speaking on the expansion, Manik Nangia, President, Probiking, Bajaj Auto Ltd., said: “The KTM 390 Duke and KTM 390 Adventure are among the most aspirational motorcycles in India, and this expansion is about making that aspiration a reality for more riders. The new 350cc engine variants allow us to pass on the 18% GST benefit directly to our customers, lowering the entry price to the range while preserving everything that makes these motorcycles exceptional. This is about growing the 390 community and bringing genuine KTM performance within reach of a much larger audience.”