KTM 390 Adv Owner Modifies His Motorcycle To Be More Off-Road Worthy

Since its launch last year, KTM 390 Adventure has become one of the best selling ADVs in the segment

Adventure motorcycles have been the talk of the town over the last couple of years with the segment offering plenty of new and attractive options to consider. While Royal Enfield Himalayan and Hero Xpulse prove to be affordable offerings in this segment, people looking for premium features and looks, can opt for KTM 390 Adventure.

KTM truly hit the nail on its head when it launched its premium adventure tourer about a year ago. The ADV has found the liking of many adventure enthusiasts. While two-wheelers generally have a limited scope of aftermarket modifications, adventure bikes do offer a wee bit more when it comes to customisation.

The latest example of 390 Adventure modified with aftermarket accessories has surfaced online. KTM 390 ADV owner Karan Vazirani has uploaded a video of the same on his YouTube channel Silent biker Kv, in which he explains the modifications done on his bike. He has also listed the cost of each individual accessory fitted as part of the customisation.

Modifications Done

For starters, it gets customised body graphics that resemble brand Red Bull’s racing division. Hence, the owner calls it Red Bull Edition. The body wrap looks bright and sporty and it has been provided Wrap & Ride for a price of Rs 6,000.

Karan has also installed a windscreen adaptor from Root 95. At 18,500, the 390 Adventure gets new spoked wheels from Art of Motorcycles with dual-purpose tyres from Continental TKC 80. The front wheel is 19-inch spoked while the rear is a 17-incher.

He has also made some additional changes to its hardware in order to improve its off-tarmac capabilities. Karan has installed a 47 teeth rear sprocket from Race Customs at Rs 2,800. It also receives a custom-made front fender worth Rs 1,250 from Universal Dirt bike.

For enhanced touring purpose, the owner has installed a luggage carrying rack from Automel which is worth Rs 3,000. Most importantly, the owner has installed a GPR exhaust from his Triumph Street Triple R which surely makes a pleasant difference to its exhaust note.

Other notable highlights include a ram mount worth Rs 4,500; a Guardian Gear tank bag worth Rs 3,000 and a TFT protector from ADV Conquest worth Rs 1,000. It also receives auxiliary lights worth Rs 3,000; hand guards worth Rs 1,800 and a number plate bracket worth Rs 599.

390 Adventure Details

KTM 390 Adventure is powered by a 373.2cc single-cylinder air-cooled motor which pushes out 42.3 bhp and a peak torque of 37 Nm. This unit comes mated to a six-speed gearbox and is offered with a slip and assist clutch for smoother gear shifts. It is offered at a starting price of Rs 3.06 lakh (ex-showroom).