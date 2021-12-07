KTM 390 ADV New Variant Spied – Revised Front, Longer Suspension

Rally version of KTM 390 Adventure appears better equipped to handle a variety of off-roading terrain

Before the debut of KTM ADV 390 at 2019 EICMA, there were multiple test mules of different design that were spied. One of them that was spied in 2018, seen above, featured a rally-style KTM 390 motorcycle. But when the KTM 390 ADV arrived, it was nowhere close to that rally-styled test mule. But it seems KTM is getting ready to launch a new version of 390 ADV, as a similar test mule, with near production parts has now been spied in India.

KTM 390 ADV New Variant – Rally model details

One of the key changes is the taller front section of the bike. Instrument console and handlebar are also mounted higher, as compared to that of standard model. These changes should ensure improved ergonomics, control and balance while riding the bike standing up.

For enhanced protection against flying slush, dirt and debris, the bike has been equipped with a tall transparent windshield. For better traction in wet and slippery conditions, the bike gets block-pattern tyres at both ends.

Most other features and parts appear to be largely the same as that of standard 390 Adventure. It is possible that the powertrain onboard rally version of 390 Adv may receive some tweaks to make it more suitable for off-roading.

In this context, it is worth noting that the 2022 version of KTM 390 Adv has received updates to its electronics. It has been equipped with two new traction control modes of Street and Offroad. By auto controlling the degree of rear wheel slip, the modes allow better control and handling.

One of the rally-style test mules can be seen with a rounder, blacked-out exhaust. This could be made available as an accessory. It is possible that the rally version of 390 Adventure may get a new colour theme to express its tough character. If we talk about 2022 390 Adventure, the bike has been unveiled in two new colour options.

One is Black/Orange, which is essentially an all-black theme with contrasting shades of orange on the fuel tank fairing, front fender and tail section. Second colour theme looks a lot more vibrant, combining black with contrasting bits of orange, blue and white.

KTM 390 Adv engine and specs

A few days back, KTM had unveiled the 2022 version of 390 Adventure. The bike gets a range of cosmetic as well as functional improvements. Most of the hardware used for rally-style KTM 390 Adv will be the same as that of the standard model. 390 Adventure is powered by a 373cc single cylinder, liquid cooled motor that generates 43 hp of max power and 37 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 6-speed transmission.

Riding on a steel trellis frame, 390 Adventure utilizes WP APEX 43mm USD forks at front and WP APEX monoshock at rear. It has 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels. Braking system comprises BYBRE 320 mm disc at front and 230 mm disc at rear. Bosch dual-channel ABS is offered as standard.

Rally-style KTM 390 Adventure is likely to be priced higher. It won’t have a direct rival at the time of its launch. The standard model is available at a starting price of Rs 3.04 lakh. It primarily competes with BMW G310GS. More spy shots of the 390 ADV new variant can be seen below, credit to MCN and Cycle World.

