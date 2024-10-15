KTM 390 ADV R Showcased In Camo Version Ahead Of Global Debut

The highlight equipment seen on KTM 390 ADV R are present on Hero Xpulse 200 4V Pro, but missing on Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

Expanding its 390 lineup, KTM has been working on an updated 390 Adventure along with two entirely new models – 390 Enduro R and 390 SMC R. These motorcycles are expected to debut at EICMA show set to happen next month. Ahead of that, KTM has showcased a camo version of upcoming 390 Adventure R at a rally in South Dakota, USA. Let’s take a look.

KTM 390 ADV R Showcased

Ahead of their global debut, KTM has showcased two of their upcoming models during the 2024 KTM Adventure Rally happening in South Dakota, USA. One was a 1390 Adventure R, which is a top-tier product from the brand. But the most interesting for Indian market is 390 Adventure R, which is a more off-road worthy version of 390 Adventure.

The just debuted 390 Adventure R is a more off-road-worthy version of 390 Adventure and looks like it gets a lot of equipment as seen in the images credited to Simon Cudby. It is not yet confirmed whether 390 Adventure R will be launched in India. Regardless, it will be manufactured in India by Bajaj Auto.

What are the upgraded features?

It is no secret that KTM is developing an update to 390 Adventure and has been testing in India for a very long time. However, this is a regular 390 Adventure which is focused to be a tourer and take on the rough stuff, when needed. This version is likely to come with 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wire-spoke rims.

These wheels are wrapped with fatter tubeless dual-sport tyres to suit its dual nature. However, a more off-road-worthy version of 390 Adventure was spied testing abroad and it had a larger 21-inch front wheel and looked like it had an 18-inch rear wheel. These are wire-spoke units too and will probably get tubeless tyres. But they are skinnier and more off-road friendly.

Where equipment is concerned, 390 Adventure R packs more than standard 390 Adventure. Apart from larger wheels and off-road tyres, we can see fully adjustable WP USD front forks. These will allow riders to adjust compression and rebound as per their needs. Not just that, rear suspension is adjustable too, as confirmed in the images.

More features with R

Other than these, we can see a few elements on 390 Adventure R, which are not seen on 390 Adventure test mules in India. These include round ORVMs, chunky knuckle guards along with handlebar risers. Looks like KTM has equipped 390 Adventure R to take on the Royal Enfield Himalayan, which currently lacks these aforementioned features. These features are seen present on Hero Xpulse 200 4V Pro, though.

Where powertrains are concerned, KTM 390 ADV R will be equipped with the 399cc DOHC 4V liquid cooled single-cylinder engine with around 45 bhp and 40 Nm. It will be loaded with electronics and advanced instrumentation enabled with a 5-inch TFT unit with smartphone connectivity suite.