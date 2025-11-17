KTM 390 Adventure, Adventure X Price Hike Up To Rs 27k – GST Buffer Ends

KTM has officially increased prices for two of its popular ADV motorcycles — the 390 Adventure and the 390 Adventure X — after absorbing the GST-linked cost burden for the past couple of months. This comes following the implementation of GST 2.0, which raised the tax rate on motorcycles above 350cc from 31% to 40%.

When GST 2.0 was rolled out, Bajaj Auto had announced that it would temporarily absorb the impact for all KTM and Triumph models above 350cc. That move helped KTM maintain aggressive pricing and deliver record sales last month. However, with the buffer period now over, revised prices have been rolled out.

The revised pricing pushes both ADVs notably higher, widening the gap once again with the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450. Over the last couple of months, the price difference had narrowed significantly thanks to KTM’s GST absorption.

Other KTM 390 Models Remain Unchanged — For Now

As of today, the 390 Duke, RC 390, and the soon-to-launch 390 Enduro have not received a GST-driven price revision. However, industry expectations suggest that a hike is inevitable as KTM adjusts its portfolio to the new tax structure.

Impact on KTM 390 Range Sales

The KTM 390 lineup has been performing strongly, especially after the price stability KTM maintained during the GST transition. However, the latest hike may slow momentum in the short term. In a market as price-sensitive as India, a Rs 20,000–27,000 jump is substantial — particularly when rivals like the Himalayan 450 and Yezdi Adventure continue to operate in a relatively stable price band.

390 Adventure range may still attract enthusiasts who prioritise performance and features, but casual buyers or first-time ADV seekers could now lean toward more affordable alternatives. If similar hikes follow for the 390 Duke and RC 390, overall volumes for the 390 platform could face pressure in the coming months.