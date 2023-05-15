KTM 390 Adventure Spoke Wheels Variant Launch Price Rs 3.6 Lakh

After launching KTM 390 ADV X and ADV Y variants, KTM Has now launched 390 ADV Spoke Wheel variant in India

As part of its 2023 update, KTM 390 Adventure gets a new spoke wheel (SW) variant. While most of the features are the same as that of standard variant, 390 Adventure SW variant gets exclusive wire-spoke wheels. It will appeal to folks who want a more dynamic look and feel for their bike, a mix of retro and contemporary aesthetics. For this update, KTM 390 ADV will cost you Rs 3.6 lakh ex-sh, which is about Rs 22k more than the standard KTM 390 ADV.

This new variant also gets fully adjustable suspension. The WP APEX suspension hardware is fully adjustable for compression, rebound and preload. This achieves that rare chemistry of tactile grip with the road and confidence-inspiring efficiency for the dirt.

Damping at the front USD forks is of 30 clicks each for compression and rebound. The rear mono-shock is adjustable by 20 clicks for a rebound while retaining 10-step preload adjustability. This enables the rider to customize their ride quality, handling, and comfort as per their individual preferences and laden weight.

KTM 390 Adventure spoke wheel variant

While the standard variant with alloy wheels has a dominating street presence, 390 Adventure spoke wheel variant has a springy feel to it. The former is pure machine whereas spoke wheels ensure friendlier vibes for the bike. SW variant also gets a new colour scheme with orange shaded body work and trellis frame. KTM’s racing livery further enhances the bike’s look and feel.

There are also the functional aspects, wherein spoke wheels have better capabilities across off-road tracks. Spoke wheels are also easy to repair in comparison to alloy wheels. KTM 390 Adventure SW variant has black-anodized aluminium rims that house the thickish wire spokes. The rims measure 19-inch at front and 17-inch at rear.

390 Adventure spoke wheel variant specs

Apart from the spoke wheels and updated colour theme, there are no other major changes to KTM 390 Adventure SW variant. Powering the bike is the 373cc, single cylinder motor that churns out 44 hp of max power and 37 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Braking duties are performed by 320 mm disc at front and 230 mm disc at rear. Dual channel ABS with cornering function is offered as standard.

Other key highlights of 390 Adventure include traction control, riding modes, ride-by-wire tech and quickshifter+. The bike has a 5-inch TFT screen that displays a range of information. Functionalities are the same as that of 2022 model.

The display can be paired with the user’s smartphone via Bluetooth using KTM My Ride app. It can be used to access a range of functions including navigation. In India, KTM 390 Adventure will continue to rival the likes of BMW G310GS and upcoming Himalayan 450 and Hero XPulse 400.