KTM 390 Adventure X Bookings On Hold – New Model To Get Full Suite Of Electronic Rider Aids

Bookings for KTM 390 Adventure X are temporarily on hold, as the updated model is expected to be launched in the coming weeks

Positioned as a more accessible version of the standard KTM 390 Adventure, the 390 Adventure X was launched in 2023. The latter is a road-biased machine, as compared to the off-road focused 390 Adventure. KTM 390 Adventure X is currently priced at Rs 2.91 lakh. In comparison, top-spec 390 Adventure has a price tag of Rs 3.68 lakh.

One key difference between the two bikes lies in the number of electronic rider aids offered. This will change with the updated 390 Adventure X, as it will be getting the complete electronic rider aids kit, as offered with 390 Adventure. Let’s check out the details.

KTM 390 Adventure X – Updated rider aids

In its current form, KTM 390 Adventure X has features like offroad mode, which includes offroad ABS. The updated model will get a more comprehensive electronic rider aids suite, with features like cornering ABS, traction control and riding modes of Rain, Street and Off-road. The riding modes work by controlling the power delivery and throttle response and adjusting the ABS and traction control response.

KTM 390 Adventure X will also be getting cruise control and its dedicated switchgear. This feature will be quite useful for enthusiasts who frequently use their bike for long distance touring. Users can activate cruise control with a single press of a button. There’s also a dedicated button for increasing or decreasing the speed of cruise control. Cruise control disengages automatically when brake is applied and re-engages automatically upon throttle action.

Core hardware remains unchanged

While getting the full suite of electronic rider aids, KTM 390 Adventure X will continue with the existing hardware. Powering the bike is a 399cc, single cylinder, liquid cooled engine that generates 45 PS and 39 Nm of peak torque. It is paired with a 6-speed transmission.

KTM 390 Adventure X utilizes a steel trellis frame, with 43mm WP Apex USD front forks. These are non-adjustable, as compared to compression and rebound adjustable units available with 390 Adventure. At the rear, 390 Adventure X has a preload adjustable monoshock suspension. The monoshock unit onboard 390 Adventure is both preload and rebound adjustable.

Braking setup of KTM 390 Adventure X comprises 320 mm and 240 mm disc brakes at front and rear, respectively. The bike has 19-inch front and 17-inch rear alloy wheels, wrapped in Apollo Tramplr dual-purpose tubeless tyres.

Updated KTM 390 Adventure X – Pricing

With the addition of premium electronic rider aids, the updated KTM 390 Adventure X could see a price increase of around Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000. Even with the price hike, 390 Adventure X will still allow savings of around Rs 60,000 when compared to the top-spec 390 Adventure. With updated electronics, the 390 Adventure X will offer a better overall package. It will continue to rival the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, which is available at a starting price of Rs 2.85 lakh.

Source