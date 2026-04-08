KTM 390 Adventure X Price Hike April 2026 By Rs 17k – 350cc Launch Soon

With prices of KTM 390 bikes being increased, it seems like the increased cost of GST is now being passed on to end users

KTM has started increasing prices of its 390 lineup ahead of the upcoming launch of 350cc versions. Price of the 390 Duke has been increased by Rs 40,000, whereas the 390 Adventure X has become costlier by Rs 17,000. Other 390cc KTM bikes are also expected to see a price hike soon. This could be due to multiple reasons, such as increased production costs and sharing the GST burden with consumers. Let’s check out the details.

KTM 390 Adventure X – New price

As compared to the 390 Adventure, the 390 Adventure X is positioned as a more accessible, road-biased machine. The bike appeals to enthusiasts who like ADV styling but don’t necessarily require off-road capability. 390 Adventure X was earlier priced at Rs 3.26 lakh. With the price increased by Rs 17,000, KTM 390 Adventure X is now available at a starting price of Rs 3.43 lakh.

Bikes above 350cc are taxed at a higher rate of 40%, as per the new GST regime. Till now, KTM has been absorbing the increased cost of the new GST rates. But with the expected arrival of 350cc versions, KTM can share the increased cost burden with buyers without worrying about any major impact on sales. Budget-oriented buyers will have the option to go with the 350cc versions, which means overall sales won’t be impacted.

Triumph has also launched its 350cc range and the lower 18% GST rate is being prominently highlighted. However, there’s a slight difference in the overall strategy used by Triumph and KTM. While Triumph has shifted its 400cc bikes entirely to the new 350cc engine platform, KTM is expected to continue to offer both the 350cc and 400cc versions. The recent price hike will ensure a clear differentiation between the two lineups.

In the future, KTM 390cc bikes might undergo another major transformation by shifting to a 450cc parallel-twin setup. It will start with the RC 390 and later introduced on other 390cc KTM bikes. KTM has already introduced the RC 450 in China, where the bike is manufactured in collaboration with CFMoto. For other markets, KTM is developing an entirely new 450cc twin cylinder engine platform.

KTM 390 Adventure X – Performance, features

Powering the KTM 390 Adventure X is a 399cc LC4c single-cylinder engine. It generates 46 PS and 39 Nm of torque, and is paired with a 6-speed transmission. The engine is tuned for smooth acceleration and enhanced low-end torque. The bike uses 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels, wrapped in 100/90 and 130/80 tyres, respectively.

Braking setup comprises 320 mm and 240 mm disc brakes at the front and rear, respectively. The bike uses a split trellis frame, integrated with WP APEX 43mm USD forks and WP APEX Emulsion rear shock absorber. The front and rear have 200 mm and 205 mm of travel, respectively. Other key features include Quickshifter+, off-road ABS and ride-by-wire tech. The bike has an LED projector headlight and a 5-inch full-colour TFT display.