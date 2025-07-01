KTM 390 Adventure X+ Reach Showrooms Before Launch – More Features

Capitalising on the country’s rush for ADV motorcycles, KTM is expanding its 390 Adventure lineup to include a new variant. This variant is based on 390 Adventure X, but gets more features and technology. Ahead of a formal launch, units have started to arrive at showrooms, giving us a glimpse as to what we can expect.

KTM 390 Adventure X+

While the speculations suggest that this new variant of KTM 390 Adventure X will be called 390 Adventure X+, the company has not confirmed this new name. Also, the units which have arrived at the dealerships do not show any Plus or + suffix beside the 390 Adventure X name, which is likely to be what it will be called.

What this new variant brings, is an upgrade in features which are not present on current 390 Adventure X. These particular units were spotted in a KTM dealership in Pune city in Maharashtra. Even the colourways look like they’re identical to 390 Adventure X currently on sale in India.

Launch is expected to happen in the coming days or coming weeks and there might be a bump in price, when compared to the model currently on offer. That’s understandable as the new variant brings a host of new features which enthusiasts would love to have on their adventure tourer motorcycle.

These features are courtesy of a more advanced IMU (Inertial Measurement Unit) unlocking cornering ABS along with cornering traction control that is switchable as well. The other feature added is cruise control, which is appreciated by the tourers looking to buy this motorcycle. Switchgear is now improved and gets a similar unit as the more expensive 390 Adventure.

Any other changes?

The main ethos with 390 Adventure X was to carve out a more touring friendly setup of this platform. In that regard, it gets 19-inch front and 17-inch rear alloy wheel setup with tubeless tyres unlike the 390 Adventure which gets 21-inch front and 17-inch wire-spoke wheels that are more apt for off-roading.

Powertrain remains the same 398.63cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled DOHC 4V/cyl engine that is capable of delivering 45.3 bhp of peak power and 39 Nm of peak torque, mated to a slipper clutch, electronic throttle (ride-by-wire), a bi-directional quick-shifter and a 6-speed gearbox.

