KTM 390 Adventure X Updated Features Compatible With Older Model

KTM is taking great strides to revamp its portfolio in India and gain higher sales and volumes than it did before. In that regard, the company has just launched the global version of 390 Enduro R in the country and thoroughly updated 390 Adventure X with more electronic goodies with a recently launched model update.

These upgrades, however, are supposed to be backward compatible with the pre-update 390 Adventure X. The company is expected to announce an ECU remap and buyers will incur an added cost to install relevant hardware bits. This is expected to make existing owners quite happy as they won’t have remorse for not waiting for the updated model.

390 Adventure X Updated Features

As per online sources, KTM is expected to initiate a nationwide retrofit program for current KTM 390 Adventure X owners. In this retrofit program, the company will fit relevant hardware bits and equipment along with installing an ECU remap that will unlock a host of electronic rider aids offered with the just updated 390 Adventure X.

The electronic rider aids in question include cornering ABS and cornering traction control along with three ride modes – Street, Rain and Off-road. These features will instill confidence in riders to push the machine and themselves towards expertise. Another notable feature this retrofit programme will bring is the coveted cruise control.

For cruise control to work, the bike needs to be fitted with relevant hardware in the form of a compatible switchgear, which is offered in the standard 390 Adventure. The price current 390 Adventure X owners have to pay is still under the wraps, but this retrofit program is reportedly starting in a couple of weeks.

It has to be noted that KTM India has not revealed any official information about this retrofit program. If true, this move is likely to establish a certain brand connect among 390 Adventure X buyers as the company catered to their needs with unique solutions. Where pricing is concerned, one can expect this upgrade to cost around Rs 15,000.

Mechanically Identical

Mechanically, the motorcycle will remain identical. It will continue with the same non-adjustable USD telescopic front forks and rear mono-shock, a bi-directional quick-shifter, single disc brake setup with Dual channel ABS, 19-inch front and 17-inch rear alloy wheels wrapped with dual-sport tyres and others.

The engine will be the same 399cc liquid-cooled 4V/cyl DOHC single cylinder engine that is capable of 45.3 bhp of peak power and 39 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Source