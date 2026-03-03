KTM 390 Bikes To Sell Alongside Upcoming 350 Models – Triumph, Bajaj 350 Only

With GST 2.0 reforms introduced by the Indian Government, the country has rejoiced as prices for everything but the sin and luxury goods. Motorcycling enthusiasts, however, have criticised this reform as the Government has categorized motorcycles above 350cc in displacement under sin and luxury goods commanding a higher 40% GST rate.

This move has hit Bajaj Auto as the brand offers 350cc+ motorcycles under Bajaj, KTM and Triumph brands. The company absorbed these higher taxes, but has vowed to downsize their engines to meet 350cc displacement threshold. Now, a recent report sheds more light on these developments. Let’s take a closer look.

KTM 390 Bikes To Sell Alongside Upcoming 350 Models

The 390 range of motorcycles under KTM brand are some of the most popular and enthusiast offerings. They offer the thrill and performance while being easy on the pockets. Bajaj will reportedly keep KTM 390 range intact and they might continue to sell alongside upcoming 350cc range of motorcycles.

Popular 390 offerings like 390 Duke and 390 Adventure will reportedly stay on sale, while other 390 offerings like 390 Enduro and RC 390 might go the downsizing route to achieve the lower 18% GST tax slab. Bajaj might choose to take this route at least at the launch of upcoming 350cc range of KTM bikes.

Based on customer reception, Bajaj will either choose to either discontinue or retain the 399cc single cylinder liquid cooled engine. Bajaj Auto is yet to confirm whether a similar move will be implemented with their export operations or only the 390 range will continue to be exported.

Triumph, Bajaj 350cc Only

While KTM single-cylinder flagships will get two engine variations, Bajaj and Triumph, on the other hand, will supposedly only get a downsized 350cc engine. These include Dominar 400 Power Cruiser and Pulsar NS400Z from Bajaj stables and Speed 400, Scrambler 400 and Thruxton 400 from Triumph stables.

Upcoming Triumph Tracker will be sold only with the downsized 350cc engine option. With these upcoming 350cc range of Bajaj, KTM and Triumph motorcycles, Bajaj Auto will achieve more attractive prices and compete better with Royal Enfield’s 350cc range of motorcycles as the current GST slab of 40% will be reduced to 18%.

Also read – 2026 KTM RC 160 gets two new colours

Source