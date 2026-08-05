KTM 390 Duke, ADV Price Hike August 2026 Up To Rs 8k

Prices of KTM bikes including 390 Duke and 390 Adventure range have been increased multiple times this year

KTM has increased prices of its 390 Duke and 390 Adventure bikes, including both 350cc and 390cc versions. This comes after prices were increased for Duke, Adventure and RC range earlier this year in June. It is likely that prices have been hiked due to an increase in production costs.

KTM 390 Duke price hike August 2026

KTM 390 Duke range in India includes the standard 350 cc 390 Duke and the 390 Duke R that has a 398.63 cc engine. The 350cc version was earlier available at a starting price of Rs 2.79 lakh. With the latest price hike, the 350cc Duke is now priced at Rs 2.84 lakh. That’s an increase of around Rs 5,000 (all prices Ex-sh). KTM 390 Duke R was earlier available at Rs 3.39 lakh. Prices have been increased by around Rs 6,000, leading to a higher price tag of Rs 3.45 lakh.

Since this price hike could likely be linked to production costs, there are no changes in equipment or performance. Powering the standard 390 Duke is a 349.32 cc engine that generates 41.5 PS and 33.5 Nm of torque. In comparison, the 390 Duke R gets power from a 398.63 cc engine. It generates 46 PS and 39 Nm of torque. Both engines are essentially the same, with the only difference of a smaller stroke being used with the 350cc version.

Both models have a 6-speed gearbox. Most other features are also the same for the standard 390 Duke and 390 Duke R. Rider aids include motorcycle traction control (MTC), track screen, launch control, cornering ABS, ride-by-wire throttle, Quickshifter+, SuperMoto ABS, and ride modes of Street and Rain. Other highlights include a Type-C charging port and a 5-inch TFT dash.

KTM 390 Adventure range price hike August 2026

For the 390 Adventure range, prices have been increased by up to Rs 8,000. KTM currently offers four versions – a standard 350cc version and three 390cc versions – Adventure X, Adventure R and Adventure S. Price of the standard 390 Adventure (350cc) has been increased by around Rs 5,000. As compared to Rs 2.83 lakh earlier, the new price is Rs 2.88 lakh.

KTM 390 Adventure X was available earlier at Rs 3.43 lakh. New price is Rs 3.50 lakh, an increase of around Rs 7,000. KTM 390 Adventure R new price is Rs 3.86 lakh, as compared to Rs 3.78 lakh earlier. That’s an increase of around Rs 8,000. A similar price hike can be seen for the 390 Adventure S. As compared to Rs 3.97 lakh earlier, the new price is Rs 4.05 lakh.

While prices have been increased for KTM 390 Duke and 390 Adventure bikes, this is unlikely to have any significant impact on sales. A greater momentum has been noticed since the launch of the 350cc versions. In June 2026, KTM 350 range was ranked 10th in the list of bestselling 350cc-450cc motorcycles. However, the growing popularity of KTM 350cc bikes appears to have dented sales of 390cc versions. The latter attract a higher GST of 40%, as compared to 18% applied on 350cc models.