KTM 390 Duke and Triumph 400 Bikes Get 10-Year Warranty – Details

With multiple 2-wheeler brands offering longer warranties, this strategy appears to be crucial for enhancing customer satisfaction and peace of mind

Sub-500cc KTM and Triumph bikes are mostly available with the combo of 2-year standard warranty and 3-year extended warranty. As part of a special scheme, select KTM and Triumph bikes are now getting warranty coverage of 10 years. Eligible bikes include the KTM 390 Duke and Triumph Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X and Speed T4. This longer warranty scheme is valid till 30th June 2025. Let’s check out the details.

KTM 390 Duke gets 10-year warranty

An extended 10-year warranty is now available with the KTM 390 Duke. As mentioned earlier, this special warranty offer is valid till 30th June. The icing on the cake is that this extended warranty for 390 Duke is being offered at no extra cost. Moreover, the 10-year warranty on KTM 390 Duke will be transferable.

In case the bike is sold, subsequent owners can continue to enjoy the benefits of the extended warranty. However, users must fulfil all the terms and conditions of the warranty. With a transferable 10-year warranty at no extra cost, KTM 390 Duke appears to have gained an edge over its rivals.

For context, Aprilia recently increased the warranty on Tuono 457 to 4 year / 48,000 km. This is still less than 390 Duke’s 10-year warranty. Moreover, 390 Duke is available at a more accessible price point in comparison to the Tuono 457. A longer 10-year warranty has multiple benefits for users.

For example, expenses related to unexpected repairs can be avoided. Users can be assured of availability of replacement parts. With the warranty being transferrable, the 390 Duke can now command a higher resale value. Finding buyers will also become easier. An extended warranty also reflects the brand’s confidence in the quality of its products.

Triumph 400cc motorcycles – 5-year standard + 5-year extended warranty

Extended warranty of 10 years for Triumph 400cc bikes is available till 30th June 2025. Bikes eligible for this special offer include the TR Series bikes like Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X and Speed T4. All three bikes share the same platform, featuring a perimeter frame with a bolt-on subframe.

43 mm USD forks at front and a gas-charged monoshock rear suspension is common. The only difference is that Scrambler 400 X has longer travel in comparison to Speed 400 and Speed T4. Braking setup comprises 300 mm front and 230 mm rear disc brakes, with dual-channel ABS. Scrambler 400 X has switchable rear ABS for off-road use. While Speed 400 and Speed T4 have 17-inch wheels at both ends, the Scrambler 400 X utilises 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel combo.

All three bikes use the 398.15cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC engine. For a sporty ride experience, the engine on the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X is tuned to deliver 40 PS and 37.5 Nm. The Speed T4, focused on a relaxed riding experience, is tuned to deliver 31 PS and 36 Nm. It is the most affordable in Triumph TR series, starting at Rs 1.99 lakh.